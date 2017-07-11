Ranbir Kapoor’s last release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had an amazing run at the box office. The film became his 3rd Highest Grosser Of All Time with a collection of around 112 crores. The film, which was directed by Karan Johar and featured Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan in key roles, had surpassed the collections of films like Raajneeti, Rockstar, and Tamasha.

Now, the Kapoor lad is all geared up for his upcoming film titled Jagga Jasoos. This much-awaited, or rather the much-delayed, film releases this weekend. A musical one directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. This is the second time this actor-director Jodi has come together for a film after their 2012 super-hit Barfi. Their film Barfi holds the second position in the list with a grand total of 120 crores.

As his last release holds the third position in his Highest Grossers Of All Time list, we wonder whether Jagga Jasoos will enter this list. Will it also surpass the collections of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which dominates the list at No. 1 position, with a collection of 190.03 Crores.

Going by Ranbir Kapoor’s not-so-good track record at the box office, we doubt the film may even enter the list. Jagga Jasoos is expected to take an opening of around 10 crores, while trade pundits have predicted that the film’s lifetime business would not exceed the 60 crore mark.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the list of Top 10 Ranbir’s Highest-grossing films:

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a school boy in the film. Director Basu said in a statement, “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with Jagga Jasoos, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time.”