Jagga Jasoos Movie Review – Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Saswata Chatterjee, Sayani Gupta, Saurabh Shukla, Rajatava Dutta

Director: Anurag Basu

What’s Good: story, performance, music

What’s Bad: length, narration

Loo Break: during interval

Watch or Not?: Read the headline once again!

Jagga, a child orphaned at birth was growing up in a hospital. One day a man lands in the hospital with a broken leg. He is a key witness to the Purulia arms drop case. Introducing himself to Jagga as Tooty footy, he adopts him and takes him to his place. However, within a few days, he gets Jagga admitted into a boarding school and disappears mysteriously, leaving Jagga alone again. Jagga grows up in the boarding. Unsolved mysteries intrigued him and he started helping the local police inspector in solving cases.

Shruti is a school teacher who narrates Jagga’s story to kids. Jagga’s story also features her in a major role.

What is her role in Jagga’s story? Where did Jagga’s father go? Is he alive?

Jagga Jasoos Movie Review: Script Analysis

A unique and interesting story. Anurag Basu pens an intriguing tale of a father-son story. But there is more to it than just father-son bonding. Jagga’s father Professor Bagchi’s secret mission and Jagga’s search for his missing father is what takes the story forward.

Katrina Kaif’s character has been created in such a way that till the end the viewer would feel confused whether she is Jagga’s sister or friend. What is she? Find it yourself after watching the film!

Another major confusion being the locations, in one moment it’s Moynaguri, the next moment it’s Purulia and then Manipur’s Ukhrul. At times it’s difficult to make out where they are. Also, I think there was a major confusion between Kenya’s Mombasa and Brazil’s Mombaca.

Jagga Jasoos Movie Review: Star Performance

Ranbir Kapoor as Jagga shows what he is capable of. He is a gem of an actor! Watch the film for Ranbir if not for anything else!

Katrina as school teacher Shruti tries her best and does a decent job.

Saswata Chatterjee as Professor Bagchi is excellent, Rajatava Chatterjee as police inspector and Saurabh Shukla as the antagonist are good.

Jagga Jasoos Movie Review: Direction, Music

Anurag Basu takes you on a musical adventurous journey. The film is engaging from the very beginning. However, it tends to stretch in the beginning of the second half and it could be tiring to hold your patience here. A little more effort was needed on the film’s editing. The film regains pace as it moves towards the climax.

Basu has chosen a set of excellent and veteran actors in the form of Bengali actors Saswata Chatterjee, Rajatava Dutta, and Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla, all of who play major roles in the film.

S Ravi Varman does a nice job with the camera. The film has been shot in scenic landscapes and nice sets. However, in several scenes, the fake background was clearly understandable, (as it used to be during black and white and early color films) which is surprising in this era of magnificent visual effects.

Pritam take a bow! Excellent use of music in weaving dialogues into songs and poetry. However, in one particular scene, the music sounded similar to Satyajit Ray’s iconic detective film Sonar Kella (the camel scene for those who have watched it).

Songs Galti se mistake and the rap song Khaana khaake are my picks from the album.

Jagga Jasoos Movie Review: The Last Word

I would highly recommend watching this musical with a fresh and interesting script and nice music. This is surely one of Ranbir Kapoor’s best performances.

3.5 stars!

Jagga Jasoos Movie Trailer

Jagga Jasoos Movie releases on 14th July, 2017.

