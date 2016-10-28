Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)
Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Director: Karan Johar
What’s Good: Karan Johar is back with a heart warming tale of love and its complicated nature. The relationship drama looks magnificent, has great actors and amazing music. What more do you want?
What’s Bad: The characters are not card board cut outs from your drawing room so relativity on some levels. A few Bollywood cliches that are always significant to Karan Johar films.
Loo Break: None for me!
Watch or Not?: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is for lovers. Everyone who believes in the power of it and has been through a heartbreak or even close to it, will like this film.
User Rating:
Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) hook up at bar in London with no agenda whatsoever. They instantly click and there are sparks flying already.
Alizeh has a deadly past with her long time boyfriend Ali Fawad Khan) breaking her heart, Ayan on the other hand is a emotional wreck at handling any relation.
After the two get close, Ayan falls for Alizeh and is certain that it is love. To his disdain, Ali returns to Alizeh’s life and she gets married to him.
A heartbroken Ayan tries to find solace in the beautiful Sabah (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). The duo don’t go a long way because of Ayan’s continued love for Alizeh.
Will Ayan’s unrequited love for Alizeh receive a reciprocation?
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Review: Script Analysis
Love ‘tedha hota hai’ is the truest statements you will learn from Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Of course it is also true that the one who falls for this concept will say ‘tedha hai par mera hai’. This is exactly what ADHM is all about. It deals with the complexities and blurred lines between love and friendship and the fact that the former cannot be manufactured.
One strength of Ae Dil is the amazing dialogues. Yes! There are a lot of philosophies being thrown at you but you may very well connect with them.
I mean come on, who has expressed happiness in a better dialogue than ‘Dil ka pet bhar gaya ho’.
There’s also a noteworthy dialogue of Alizeh explaining why she hates flowers and it is quite aptly said.
In terms of characters, Ayan and Alizeh are fine but Sabah’s character lacks depth. There could have been more to that angle.
Karan gets most of his script right up until the end when he messes it up with a huge cliche.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Review: Star Performance
Ranbir Kapoor has nailed the ‘friendzoned’, heart broken lover act. Yes, it is like Rockstar but then again, that was his great act too. As Ayan he is lovable and you want to pull his cheeks too just like Anushka.
Anushka Sharma looks beautiful as Alizeh. She is a delight as the bubbly girl who breaks down when in pain. After Sultan, another good act from her.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a dream. She can truly give all the new gen actresses a run for their money when it comes to being sexy with grace.
Lisa Haydon’s cameo as Ayan’s girlfriend is totally spot on. She is funny as heck.
Fawad Khan is hot! You can’t take your eyes off Ali.
Shah Rukh Khan too gets a small role and he cracks the most important dialogue of the film, “Ek tarfa pyaar ki takaat kuch aur hoti hai, wo auron ki tarah do logon mein nahi batti. Sirf mera haq hai iss par.”
Alia Bhatt and Imran Abbas are seen in glamorous cameos.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Review: Direction, Music
Karan Johar’s last film Student Of The Year, was a little different from his regular romantic dramas. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is once again, his attempt at deciphering what is love and what is it about that concept that destroys an individual so easily.
When it comes to larger than life stories, nobody beats Karan. He makes Ae Dil look gorgeous and not just with London and Lucknow’s locales but also with the enticing costumes his leads are wearing in the film.
Certain scenes touch your heart such as the entire Channa Mereya sequence. This one will make you reach out for that tissue box.
First half has been shot beautifully with even the Paris portions and runs at a good pace. By the second half, things are quite clear as to who’s in love with whom and you kind of figure the ending. A run time of 2 hrs 38 minutes is slightly more for a romantic film and that could have been avoided with a few cuts in the final 15 minutes.
Music by Pritam is excellent and all songs are equally enjoyable on video as they were in the audio.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Review: The Last Word
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is all about accepting ‘I Friend You’ over ‘I Love You’. Trust me getting friend zoned never looked so good. I am going with a 3.5/5 for the film.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Trailer
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil releases on 28th Oct, 2016.
Share with us your experience of watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Shivaay Is Better Then Ae dil Hai Mushil.
Ae dil Hai Mushkil Is Wrost Movie Of The Year
Shivaay SuPerHit Movie Of The Year.
THis Diwali Is ONly SHIVAAY……….
You are correct jack….. Karan.s movie is only starcast based… 3.5 reviews is already pucheased by karan johar.. i think it should be 2 revies for ae dil e mushkil
I love the movie. All the artists in a movie did really well. Fawad Khan role was small but his appreance is marvellous. Karan joher you are great filmmaker. I want to see you again with Fawad Khan.
hahahahaha 3.5 hahahahaha #BC 3.5 hahahahahaha abe pagal hai kya??
Bakwass movie.why koimoi give this Bantu movie 3.5star.this movie only 1star.
This movie is too good.and guys kaun sa movie good hai aane wale din main box office collections se pata chal jayega..audience samajdar hai.
Superb movie ADHM
ADHM >>>>>>> SHIVAAY
Shivvay must watch movie & better than ADHM.
Bakwas movie
ADHM is a very good movie. Must watch once. Hats off Karan Johar!
Stop fighting like animals and just appreciate the hard work of both movies..
If u can’t do that please stop scolding them if u want to give review please be genuine.
Thankew jai hind..
very good movie boss..
A non biased comment ; this movie is out of touch, completely unrelated to human beings emotion, utter rubbish, ive lost some of my self respect to myself after watching this crap, I should hv invested my time doing smthng else .. karan ur the real chu**a .. koimoi, rajeev all have recived handsome money for selling their soul
Shivaay is a super hero movie because this film fist day income gone to Indian force
Nonesense crap
Karan your really gay.
Your movies are for gays.
Crying crying fucking crying.
Your really total gay.
Watch real family man movie.
Shiva all the way family people.
ADHM Film Review
ADHM is going to be the landmark of Indian cinema. Everybody will remember ADHM as a film which surpassed the barriers of religion, nation and marriage system for LOVE. ADHM clearly talks on the pangs of LOVE and depth of FRIENDSHIPADHM. ADHM openly admires the Mohomad Rafi . This is a rare site in recent Bollywood history.
ADHM has two women muslim girls as lead characters. ADHM is blunt on FLINGS, LOVE IN REBOUND and LOVE AFFAIRS. I am pleased to see ADHM has maintained the passion of love and warmth of friendship. It is very rare that Indian cinema has portrayed the inner journey of characters on screen in successful manner.
ADHM has foot tapping music. The old Bollywood songs are narrated in films as part of background music or as a part of story. The passion for Bollywood cinema is reflects in the behavior of Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). The dialogues between Alizeh & Rahul (Ranbir Kapoor) mimic the hindi film characters. The role of Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is a Shaira and she acted up to mark. Her dialogues will be a feast to audience. Saba makes Rahul realize the true love and Rahul confess his feelings to Aliizeh again. ADHM is a film portrays journey of LOVE IN REBOUND to PURE LOVE.
USELESS MOVIE…SAME OLD BORING STUFF BY JOHAR…..HE CANT GROW UP
Craaaapp….kitne paise mile abe tujhe gay karan johar se
Wow shivay ..2 star
Adhm …3.5
Wait kar sabko pata chal jayega
pata sabko chal gaya 200 crores worldwide collected by ADHM! Its a real life love story. People ne commercial success banaya hain ADHM ko. Its a different and great movie.
Biased review… shivaay is much bettr… but gave that 2 star.. and 3.5 to this..
Karan johar gave u money like krk???
Biased Review: iska 90% review hamesha biased rehta hai. I watched the movie. Its not that good and she said shivaay is bad movie but it is good. So watch shivaay.
Ye analysist pagli h yr.. .kuch bi review de rhi h pagl.. Sbse bakwas movie ko 3.5.. Rone dhone wali movie.. Arey shivaay new topic wali movie h… Shivaay superhit h… Bnd kr do site koimoi ki.. Bakwas
how much u paid by karan johar……kuch jante bhi ho movie k bare me. totally biased review
One of the best movie of this year lived it
Amazing movie.
Highly biased and influenced one!
Surabhi Redkar your the most trustworthy Reviewer in my knowledge.
Expect more truthiness from future.
A highly biased & influenced one!
Surabhi Redkar your the most trustworthy Reviewer in my knowledge. Expect more truthiness from future
A biased one!
Surabhi Redkar expect more truthiness to material from ya in future.
I love the movie. All the artists in a movie did really well. Fawad Khan role was small but his appreance is marvellous. Karan joher you are great filmmaker. I want to see you again with Fawad Khan.
Yeah let him go to Pakistan and live with Fawad.
Shivaay lost movie
Www the same time
Maha bakwaas movie. Waste of time. Did not expect this crap from Kjo.
He is of course best at marketing his movies. No wonder he can buy the review stars
with the kind of money he splurges on promoting his productions.
Very soon there will be open auction of the review stars. Perhaps the present rate is
rupees one Cr for each star.
Rating kon kiya boss? ADHM( Ranveer was good) Ash, srk,alia,anuska,fawad satarcast k liye 3.5 and shivaay only 4 ajay 2.5 who is the winner… Jo bhi ho ADHM ko jisne rating kiya who film la msg kya hain plz batao or star cast dekh k rating kiya wo bhi batao mo……..
This article is not a review. It’s a worship. The writer literally licks K Jo’s feet in here.
Every sentence she’s written here is a praise, and even the words she’s written in ‘what’s bad’ section isn’t a bad opinion. The point is, she is scared to write even a single word against the movie. If this movie was so good, why only 3.5 stars?
Now, if we check the review of ‘Shivaay’ by same reviewer, every sentence written in there is in the negative sense. Even in the section ‘what’s good’, according her, the locations and cinematography are completely breathtaking ‘just like the trailer'(meaning the trailer was applauded only for its locations and cinematography only, and not for the other facts like the epic buildup, bg score, action set pieces and all). And one of the most absurd thing she said was she lost interest in action scenes due to its length! Actually I think everyone here will agree to me that Shivaay’s action scenes were adequately lengthy, enough to rate them as one of the best in Bollywood movies, as soon as they come to an end. If you don’t like to watch action film, you shouldn’t have watched it, Ms.Surabhi Redkar.
My point is, from the facts I’ve just mentioned(I can make a bigger list though), it is clear that she was manipulated not only to favour ADHM but also devalue ‘Shivaay’.
It’s a shame that Koimoi is paying for this reviewer.
So here is the place from where i had got good remarks abt ADHM. And i decided to go n watch it. Cz evrywhere else, the truth has been wrttn dat in reality, this movie is crap. Pure gooey crap. These reviews r very biased, u gv good reviews abt films of actors u like persnlly. A reviewer shdnt b lyk dt. Ur childishness cost me 200 rupees. And wdv costed many other ppl lots of money. So plz bng so partial. Shivaay wasnt good, bt waaayy bttr dan ths. I request, plz stop being so partial.
Adhm is for lovers…very sweet film..
Comment:shivay is better than ae dil hai muskil
Such a biased review! I am sure the reviewer got paid a hefty sum of money by Karan Johar, just like he paid KKR to spread nonsensical rumours about Shivaay and talk good about ADHM. This movie is pure shit right from the beginning. Aishwarya’s role was the weakest point of the movie. From what angle does she look like a shaira? Why not get Priyanka Chopra to play the role of Saba? She has great chemistry with Ranbir! Aish looked like an aunty in front of RK. The ending of this movie is absolutely ridiculous! How is one supposed to empathize with a character who has cancer but is faking her death just to hear a song from the guy’s mouth? Bullshit!