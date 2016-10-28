Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Director: Karan Johar

What’s Good: Karan Johar is back with a heart warming tale of love and its complicated nature. The relationship drama looks magnificent, has great actors and amazing music. What more do you want?

What’s Bad: The characters are not card board cut outs from your drawing room so relativity on some levels. A few Bollywood cliches that are always significant to Karan Johar films.

Loo Break: None for me!

Watch or Not?: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is for lovers. Everyone who believes in the power of it and has been through a heartbreak or even close to it, will like this film.

User Rating:

Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) hook up at bar in London with no agenda whatsoever. They instantly click and there are sparks flying already.

Alizeh has a deadly past with her long time boyfriend Ali Fawad Khan) breaking her heart, Ayan on the other hand is a emotional wreck at handling any relation.

After the two get close, Ayan falls for Alizeh and is certain that it is love. To his disdain, Ali returns to Alizeh’s life and she gets married to him.

A heartbroken Ayan tries to find solace in the beautiful Sabah (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). The duo don’t go a long way because of Ayan’s continued love for Alizeh.

Will Ayan’s unrequited love for Alizeh receive a reciprocation?

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Review: Script Analysis

Love ‘tedha hota hai’ is the truest statements you will learn from Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Of course it is also true that the one who falls for this concept will say ‘tedha hai par mera hai’. This is exactly what ADHM is all about. It deals with the complexities and blurred lines between love and friendship and the fact that the former cannot be manufactured.

One strength of Ae Dil is the amazing dialogues. Yes! There are a lot of philosophies being thrown at you but you may very well connect with them.

I mean come on, who has expressed happiness in a better dialogue than ‘Dil ka pet bhar gaya ho’.

There’s also a noteworthy dialogue of Alizeh explaining why she hates flowers and it is quite aptly said.

In terms of characters, Ayan and Alizeh are fine but Sabah’s character lacks depth. There could have been more to that angle.

Karan gets most of his script right up until the end when he messes it up with a huge cliche.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Review: Star Performance

Ranbir Kapoor has nailed the ‘friendzoned’, heart broken lover act. Yes, it is like Rockstar but then again, that was his great act too. As Ayan he is lovable and you want to pull his cheeks too just like Anushka.

Anushka Sharma looks beautiful as Alizeh. She is a delight as the bubbly girl who breaks down when in pain. After Sultan, another good act from her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a dream. She can truly give all the new gen actresses a run for their money when it comes to being sexy with grace.

Lisa Haydon’s cameo as Ayan’s girlfriend is totally spot on. She is funny as heck.

Fawad Khan is hot! You can’t take your eyes off Ali.

Shah Rukh Khan too gets a small role and he cracks the most important dialogue of the film, “Ek tarfa pyaar ki takaat kuch aur hoti hai, wo auron ki tarah do logon mein nahi batti. Sirf mera haq hai iss par.”

Alia Bhatt and Imran Abbas are seen in glamorous cameos.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Review: Direction, Music

Karan Johar’s last film Student Of The Year, was a little different from his regular romantic dramas. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is once again, his attempt at deciphering what is love and what is it about that concept that destroys an individual so easily.

When it comes to larger than life stories, nobody beats Karan. He makes Ae Dil look gorgeous and not just with London and Lucknow’s locales but also with the enticing costumes his leads are wearing in the film.

Certain scenes touch your heart such as the entire Channa Mereya sequence. This one will make you reach out for that tissue box.

First half has been shot beautifully with even the Paris portions and runs at a good pace. By the second half, things are quite clear as to who’s in love with whom and you kind of figure the ending. A run time of 2 hrs 38 minutes is slightly more for a romantic film and that could have been avoided with a few cuts in the final 15 minutes.

Music by Pritam is excellent and all songs are equally enjoyable on video as they were in the audio.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Review: The Last Word

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is all about accepting ‘I Friend You’ over ‘I Love You’. Trust me getting friend zoned never looked so good. I am going with a 3.5/5 for the film.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Trailer

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil releases on 28th Oct, 2016.

Share with us your experience of watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.