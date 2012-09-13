Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three-and-a-half-stars)
Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Bhola Raj Sapkota and Akash Khurana.
What’s Good: The spell-binding direction; the wonderful performances; the cinematography and the music.
What’s Bad: The movie stretches a bit; the plot gets convoluted in between.
Loo Break: None.
Watch or Not?: Barfi! is a movie that will tickle you and bring tears to your eyes with equal ease. Don’t miss this sweet story.
There has to be something really special about a movie with two of the lead characters disabled in some way and the third always missing something in her life, and yet it never bogs down the movie or the story. Barfi! is lovely in a touching way that is difficult to define.
Narrated by different people in Murphy a.k.a Barfi’s (Ranbir Kapoor) life, the movie starts with Shruti (Ileana DCruz) and Barfi’s romance. Engaged to be married to her college sweetheart, Shruti moves to Darjeeling with her parents. But here she falls for the charms of the mischievous and loveable Barfi. Barfi may be deaf-and-dumb, but he’s quite a handful for his father and the local policeman (Saurabh Shukla).
There’s also the sort-of-romance between Barfi and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra). After being hidden away from society by her parents in a special home because of her autism, Jhilmil is brought back when her parents want a share of the grandfather’s heritage. While dealing with Jhilmil proves increasingly difficult for her parents, Barfi knows to handle her well and genuinely cares for her.
Barfi! Review: Script Analysis
It’s difficult to have two disabled characters and not portray their stereotype or make the audience feel pity for them. But Anurag Basu does it skillfully with the script and story. He builds the characters so finely that you come to love each and every one of them by the end of the movie. One grouse would be that of the whole kidnapping scenario: maybe the movie would be less complicated by it because it confuses a bit, especially with the non-linear narrative. While we can easily understand why Jhilmil would fall for Barfi, it’s not really clear why he starts loving Jhilmil so much. The length of the movie also could have been reduced. Sanjeev Datta’s dialogues are alright.
Barfi! Review: Star Performances
We just have to watch Ranbir Kapoor get better with each film, and his role as Murphy/Barfi is no exception. Without a single dialogue (if you don’t count ‘Barfi!’ as a dialogue), Ranbir masterfully smiles through his pain, gives cops a chase through town and frets over his lovers. Priyanka Chopra is very good as Jhilmil. Ranbir and Priyanka both deserve credit for not going over the top with their acting and keeping it quite natural. Ileana D’Cruz does well as Shruti, though her character could have been developed better. Saurabh Shukla is a gem as the irate police officer who chases Barfi throughout his career. Bhola Raj Sapkota and Akash Khurana are adorable as Barfi’s friend and father respectively.
Barfi! Review: Direction, Editing & Music
Anurag Basu is one master for taking such a story and extracting such wonderful performances. The use of light in the film has been done very well. Ravi Varma’s cinematography with the light and colours and festivals is excellent. Pritam’s music is very good but it reminds you of the soundtrack of In The Mood For Love very often. Akiv Ali’s editing is very fine.
Barfi! Review: The Last Word
Barfi! leaves you with that warm, cuddly, magical feeling with a few tears to match. It’s really worth a watch.
Barfi! Trailer
Barfi! releases on 14th September, 2012
I dont like this review.. Its too lifeless for such an amazing movie..! Guys the movie is much better than this review.. I’llhappily give it 4.5 stars… Priyanka and Ranbir..Take a bow..!
I also give 4.5 stars..
I can’t believe this review and rating, may be this critics doesn’t paid enough. This movie deserve 4.5.
I give this movie 5/5 stars. Probably the best movie I have seen this year. Everyone should watch it. It leaves you speechless. Fantastic movie.
hey koimoi barfi realise date is 14 september how you have review this movie before realise this is a joke.
Dude the press show was on Wednesday. We saw the movie hence we reviewed it. Trust me there is no joke here except for the one you just cracked.
It is too brave for Ranbir to attempt something Kamal Hassan in Pushpak, thought that was completely silent movie in living memory (I googled for it) and Nana patekar in Khamoshi in similar disabled charecter.
No matter what is does at the box office, Barfi appears to be milestone movie in Ranbir-Priyanka’s career.
Barfi is a dull boring movie
it will be bakwass movi, no one can meet salman khan crisma.only salman khan can rock the box office
David,
As Salman rocks the box office and all other movies are bakwass, so I think Film Industry should ban all the actors and run only Salman’s movies in theatres, right.
Do you know how many filmfare awards he got for best actor? None.
I am not saying saman’s movies are not good but do not criticise other movies. I am not watching BARFI but I will definitely say this will be a All Time Classic Hit.
tera salman budda ho gaya………chup
sala tu aur tera salman khan…ullu ke paththe…
Yeh! Salman always makes crap movies nd rocks the box office. If salman made a class movie like barfi. It will be super flop bcoz he doesn’t knw hw to act thats y he always makes masala movies. And plsssss dont compare super talented ranbir with worst salman.
ya dear u r right
yes priya you are right…
Ranbir, Hritik, Sahid – all super hero of this Industry.
only hrithik and ranbir are superhero of industry, shahid is a natural disaster and also a black spot on film industry
if you have problem with david’s comment then that is right,if its reality that your thinking about salman is that then….you can ask herself.
lack of bad script and bad actors like salman khan will be reson behind its not crossing 100crore mark
barfi is for awards ,boring
what a shiiiit ,movie. .. total waste of time.
Salman hit on his own way……..
but Ranbir hit on all way………
don’t cmpare with one another
Barfi is nice movie, it shows feeling of love,
super flop…………………
nice movie ever seen in Bollywood…..
i think so ranbir is nominated stromgly for best actor awardm this year so brother siater are on the floor for best actor award for barfi randir and kareena for heroine so kapoors rock this year hurrah
What is the story of this.
Wow! What a performance by RK.
in all film and its making is good however Director should not have taken the audiences for granted,he could have made it to tollerate the length and content with in space keeping the storyline intact
GUD MOVIE.
ranbir kapoor has done a one of the best acting that he can do.
i have seen this movie, its clear why ranbir and illena has fallen in love with eachother, there is logic, also its clear why priyanka has fallen in love with ranbir, there is also logic, But why Ranbir also fallen in love with Priyanka is not clear, there is no logic here. Anurag didn’t paint it here. Its ought thing in this movie, otherwise movie is nicely painted..
Barfi
the fact that in india movies like ready , bodygaurd, housefull 2 can make more than 100 crores proves that there are enough people here who will dislike a movie like barfi, i agree the critic who reviewed the movie was not paid enough for we can excuse the others but how can a critic give this movie less than 5/5 (my rating maybe 4.5 from him cud have been ok as expecting 100% may not be correct). an excellent movie and ranbir is very good, direction excellent.
i think roshni is stupid to give 3.5
I like Barfi movie very much after wathing ,I also like Ranbir’s and priyanka’s acting
BARFI!,,,, best movie ever made in the world’s history of cinema..
should go for oscar.
and please u stupid peoples put mr. shit(salman khan) at the corner when we are talking about the movie like barfi!
Ranbeer Kapoor always works hard. His acting is marvelous, out of world & natural. He proves that he is a superstar in a very short of time span in Bollywood & definitely he will be only next super..super star after Rajnikant in India.
salman never got awards for acting coz he does not know how to act or deliver dialogs. he will never get married coz he is in love with himself. by the way this was the review for “burfi” not “buffy”. he may earn 100 crores but would never be remembered for good acting.
After many years one best movies released.
ranbir the born hero and priyanka the best actor.
congrats to both of you and your director for excellent talent and humor shown.
It is a superb movie..
Issmein kuchh khaas hain.. Isiliye Oscar ko chunaaya gaya..
Dont miss it !!
Superb Movie !!
rockstar prfrnc by ranbir kapu
the such a real hero
this is 2 b appreciated … something new in bollywood….
I swear it’s the best movie this year till now. It remains you totaly speechless. Go for it.
chalo apna apna kaam karo.
the hero with a sweet heart ………u rock anna(brother)
It give us good message about how deaf and dum talks to each other.
this is very nice film but ranbir never beat khans
Its a shame Anurag ripped off 60% of the movie from old Hollywood silent movies.That too scene for scene
NICE MOVIE 4.5/5
