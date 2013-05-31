Rating: 4/5 stars (Four Stars)

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Director: Ayan Mukerji

What’s Good: The film is appetizingly mushy in keeping a lavish doze of realism in it.

What’s Bad: The film is built on a jaded idea that could have gone bad, but luckily doesn’t.

Loo break: None at all.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a delicious entertainer. Though the story is packed with its generous share of clichés, it still works endearingly! Deepika and Ranbir render on screen an irresistible chemistry. It is half way through the year and finally here is 2013’s first true to the word blockbuster film.

The story that shifts between past and present is essentially the tale of a trek trip four friends take. Naina, a medical student and Bunny, a photographer along with their friends Avi and Aditi take a daunting expedition to Manali. While Naina comes to terms with her real self and falls in love, Bunny weaves in his mind a larger picture. Aspiring to embark on an endlessly journey to explore the world, the four friends come together next for Aditi’s wedding. The story has changed with the characters having remained constant and the film captures how each has grown in their individual journey of life.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Review: Script Analysis

Despite singing praises of the film, I have to agree the story is imaginatively challenged. Friendship, romance and exotic trips, is a premise Farhan Akhtar had introduced in his classic 2000 film Dil Chahta Hai, a decade back! The script travels through the lives of four individuals but it is essentially the story of Bunny. We are misinformed when we think it’s he trying to find himself! The character knows himself perfectly. It is his difficulty in coming to terms with prioritizing things that matter to him, which forms the story’s most exhilarating part! The satiating smile that Illahi leaves on your faces embodies the fulfillment of dreams and visions, while the heart break from Kabira is haunting. Despite the narrative following many previously seen clichés, the film has upped the genre by manifolds. To dish out something this scrumptious from stereotypes requires caliber!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Review: Star Performances

Ranbir Kapoor delivers an outstanding performance. He will indeed make you believe that he is Bunny! Effortlessly slipping into the skin of the character, the film belongs to him! With a show that he puts up magnificently, the man has already ascribed himself to a few top awards this year. It is time to retire off our old superstars; the new one is right here!

Deepika Padukone gives a heart melting performance. Transcending drastically from a nerd to a beauty, her wonderful smile and compelling performance aides the story! She impeccably brings on screen the insecurities of her character, carefully nurturing every detailed shade of what Naina entails.

Kalki Koechlin is impulsive and Aditya Roy Kapur is charming. However, Mukherji’s screenplay doesn’t reserve much for them. Restricting from elaborating their characters, you will want to look for more of them! But for the scenes they are there, they aren’t short of anything but delightful.

When it comes to performances it is difficult to not point out that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share a delectable on screen chemistry. After Kajol and SRK, there is finally another pair who brings some magic in their screen compatibility.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects

Ayan has extreme conviction on his story and that is what makes Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani so immensely captivating. The man who debuted with Wake Up Sid has managed to sustain his honesty in times when scripts reek of shallowness. Ranbir’s intoxicating quest and hunger to travel and explore grips the audiences, bringing alive a part from each of their souls through the film. Wonderful frames and decadent music, along with some breathtaking performances makes the film worthwhile. Despite venturing beyond the two and half hour mark, it doesn’t give a single slow moment and hence its terrible editing is barely bothersome! The cinematography is perfectly done for most part. The lush greens to the snow capped hills of Manali, the classic architectural beauty of Udaipur, every slice of work seems picturesque.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Review: The Last Word

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani despite its bearable flaw of working on clichés, is a remarkably well executed film. Ayan Mukherji makes his story both believable and honest! Entertaining from the word go, this film is a must watch. One of Bollywood’s most memorable romantic comedies, the stellar performances of Ranbir and Deepika along with their glistening chemistry set the celluloid on fire this time. A bravura show! The film earns its 4/5 from me. It is films like these that makes my job feel worthwhile.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Trailer

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released on 31st May, 2013.

