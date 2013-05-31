Rating: 4/5 stars (Four Stars)
Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Director: Ayan Mukerji
What’s Good: The film is appetizingly mushy in keeping a lavish doze of realism in it.
What’s Bad: The film is built on a jaded idea that could have gone bad, but luckily doesn’t.
Loo break: None at all.
The story that shifts between past and present is essentially the tale of a trek trip four friends take. Naina, a medical student and Bunny, a photographer along with their friends Avi and Aditi take a daunting expedition to Manali. While Naina comes to terms with her real self and falls in love, Bunny weaves in his mind a larger picture. Aspiring to embark on an endlessly journey to explore the world, the four friends come together next for Aditi’s wedding. The story has changed with the characters having remained constant and the film captures how each has grown in their individual journey of life.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Review: Script Analysis
Despite singing praises of the film, I have to agree the story is imaginatively challenged. Friendship, romance and exotic trips, is a premise Farhan Akhtar had introduced in his classic 2000 film Dil Chahta Hai, a decade back! The script travels through the lives of four individuals but it is essentially the story of Bunny. We are misinformed when we think it’s he trying to find himself! The character knows himself perfectly. It is his difficulty in coming to terms with prioritizing things that matter to him, which forms the story’s most exhilarating part! The satiating smile that Illahi leaves on your faces embodies the fulfillment of dreams and visions, while the heart break from Kabira is haunting. Despite the narrative following many previously seen clichés, the film has upped the genre by manifolds. To dish out something this scrumptious from stereotypes requires caliber!
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Review: Star Performances
Ranbir Kapoor delivers an outstanding performance. He will indeed make you believe that he is Bunny! Effortlessly slipping into the skin of the character, the film belongs to him! With a show that he puts up magnificently, the man has already ascribed himself to a few top awards this year. It is time to retire off our old superstars; the new one is right here!
Deepika Padukone gives a heart melting performance. Transcending drastically from a nerd to a beauty, her wonderful smile and compelling performance aides the story! She impeccably brings on screen the insecurities of her character, carefully nurturing every detailed shade of what Naina entails.
Kalki Koechlin is impulsive and Aditya Roy Kapur is charming. However, Mukherji’s screenplay doesn’t reserve much for them. Restricting from elaborating their characters, you will want to look for more of them! But for the scenes they are there, they aren’t short of anything but delightful.
When it comes to performances it is difficult to not point out that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share a delectable on screen chemistry. After Kajol and SRK, there is finally another pair who brings some magic in their screen compatibility.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects
Ayan has extreme conviction on his story and that is what makes Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani so immensely captivating. The man who debuted with Wake Up Sid has managed to sustain his honesty in times when scripts reek of shallowness. Ranbir’s intoxicating quest and hunger to travel and explore grips the audiences, bringing alive a part from each of their souls through the film. Wonderful frames and decadent music, along with some breathtaking performances makes the film worthwhile. Despite venturing beyond the two and half hour mark, it doesn’t give a single slow moment and hence its terrible editing is barely bothersome! The cinematography is perfectly done for most part. The lush greens to the snow capped hills of Manali, the classic architectural beauty of Udaipur, every slice of work seems picturesque.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Review: The Last Word
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani despite its bearable flaw of working on clichés, is a remarkably well executed film. Ayan Mukherji makes his story both believable and honest! Entertaining from the word go, this film is a must watch. One of Bollywood’s most memorable romantic comedies, the stellar performances of Ranbir and Deepika along with their glistening chemistry set the celluloid on fire this time. A bravura show! The film earns its 4/5 from me. It is films like these that makes my job feel worthwhile.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Trailer
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released on 31st May, 2013.
wow, i think it’s the second time you have given 4/5 for a bollywood movie. must be a really good movie then.
good movie but if you go expecting an all time blockbuster, then the film seems just above average….. So go to the movie without expectations you will enjoy it
Jhakkas awsoum
movie was really nyc n i lyked it but u cant give it a 4 stars!!ur really overrating d movie n it is increasing more excitement among d viewers…..guyz watch d movie n enjoy but dont expect so high :)
true it was nice movie but not as this site has told..
loved the movie. ranbir was lots of fun and good in it and deepika ‘s talent showed in it. those who ever said that she can’t act well will sure change their words after watching her as naina
she played her role so amazingly well with appropriate expressions
ranbir and deepika’s chemistry is so awesome, theb est co star of Ranbir kapoor is Deepika padukone for sure
IT IS 3 STARRRRRR
This film is fkng awsm.
My rating is 2/10.
loveee u ranbir….awweee u r amazingly amazing yar……muaaah
i just love u ranbir kapoor u aree amazingly amazing n a very good person by heart….muaah ;-)
Guyzzz……. THIS MOVIE SUCKS!! Take my advice, btr watch hangover 3…. YJHD is pure wastage of money nd time… Nothing new in story.. Same old love masala magic of bollywood….Aditya roy kapoor again an alcoholic in the movie…. Girls will love the first half, however guyz will have every second of the movie.. I CAN BET!!
awesome
it does not stands to our expectations and dont hope for a 100 crore business……its nowhere a blockbuster
a thoroughly useless and boring movie. i will give it only 1/2 star.
Awesome movie..
just watchable.
Same old kind of story.
First half was good. 2nd half below average.
4 rating is too much for the film.
I wil give 2.5 stars.
Yeppi, I have previewed the movie on my blog http://rajatnarulafilmpreview.blogspot.in/ 4 days before the release and I am happy it turned out to be same as I predicted, cheers !!!
one of the best reviews for the movie i’v read that hits the correct notes………definitely riddled with cliches, but the movie makes for an entertaining watch. Kalki is a revelation in the movie, and the songs are just delightful. Deepika as Naina is wow. and Ranbir lives the character ! though not perfect, the movie is well worth a watch, and much better than other crap being churned out of bollywood, and even hollywood !!
Yeh jawani hai deewani an excellect movie.
i just love dis movie nd ranbir was awsme
i just love ur act nd i love u ranbir…….
al d best ranbir..
I want to meet the crew of ye jawaani hai deewani
i luv dis movie.. n ranveer n deepika is my fav couple. i love u both of u n wish u a vry best of luck for ur movie.. n deepika look dis movie stunning.
Very bad movie and most of bollywood movies are bad esp the big star movies. they dont have any ideas and they repeat the same old stuff
such movies can be directed by new fresh graduates who have no ideas
very smart and handsome look ranvi
bt why i felt sleepy watching ???
Nice movie……
but i very appreciate with the trailor of once upon a time again in mumbai……
it was superb trailor….
i think this movie also rocks…
What a Crap.. What a Crap… Movie for kids.
i don’t think it’s avery great movie like ranbir’s barfi
bahut aacha laga
yjhd movie is superb
dumb Movie Na Koi Story Na Koi Moral Bakwas Bakwas Bakwas apart Song’s and ranbir Dance & Look !
hallo my name is amit main apka bahut bada fan hoon .maine apki sari movie dheki h.please replay….
ranbir & deepika rocks together ….wonderful acting ranbir … keep it up :)
nice deepika and ranvirkapoor vivha kar lo
ranvir deepika vivha kar lo sachi
a story less movie vrry boring
bakwaas movie. story kuch bhi nahi. isse achhi bhag milkha bhag hai
nice movie
story less bakwas movie thi,phir bi 190 kr business/// i think its fake news
bakwas tareen movie
love u rk alot i am ur big fan in the whole world…..
i love deepika and ranbir
Supuubbb
