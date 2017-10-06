Kangana’s Sister Rangoli Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan

Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday chose to break his silence on his ongoing feud with Simran actor Kangana Ranaut. And instead of beating around the bush, Hrithik quickly got to the point. He narrated why he did what he did and how this so-called lie has affected him and his family.


The Kangana-Hrithik saga seems to be nearing its climax, now that it’s been over a year of slapping legal notices, contradictory interviews to the media, warring lawyers, leaked emails and possibly morphed photographs.

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Gets Back At Hrithik Roshan
While Kangana has been very vocal about her side of the story, Hrithik chose to keep mum. However, he has finally broken his silence because the situation has turned “malignant” for him. After Hrithik’s lengthy statement about Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel refused to back down and posted a series of tweets, a screenshot of an email that Hrithik allegedly sent to Kangana in 2014. While she was at it, she also got Hrithik’s wife in the topic and asked why does Hrithik hides behind his wife.

Hrithik’s statement denies a romantic relationship with his co-star of Kites and Krrish 3, claiming that he never met her privately and that the 3,000 emails she sent him were ‘one-sided.’ Whereas, Rangoli’s tweet tells a different story. Take a look at her tweets here:


Looks like the year-long legal battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut is not likely to end soon. The case came to light again after a year when Kangana Ranaut revealed her side of the story on TV show Aap Ki Adalat, before the release of her film Simran.

