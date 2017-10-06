Kangana’s Sister Rangoli Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan

Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday chose to break his silence on his ongoing feud with Simran actor Kangana Ranaut. And instead of beating around the bush, Hrithik quickly got to the point. He narrated why he did what he did and how this so-called lie has affected him and his family.

The Kangana-Hrithik saga seems to be nearing its climax, now that it’s been over a year of slapping legal notices, contradictory interviews to the media, warring lawyers, leaked emails and possibly morphed photographs.

While Kangana has been very vocal about her side of the story, Hrithik chose to keep mum. However, he has finally broken his silence because the situation has turned “malignant” for him. After Hrithik’s lengthy statement about Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel refused to back down and posted a series of tweets, a screenshot of an email that Hrithik allegedly sent to Kangana in 2014. While she was at it, she also got Hrithik’s wife in the topic and asked why does Hrithik hides behind his wife.

Hrithik’s statement denies a romantic relationship with his co-star of Kites and Krrish 3, claiming that he never met her privately and that the 3,000 emails she sent him were ‘one-sided.’ Whereas, Rangoli’s tweet tells a different story. Take a look at her tweets here:

Postin d mail frm Hrithik 2Kangna here nt fr petty gosip bt 2 shw dat he usd I pad fr comunicatin wid hr Nt d laptop pic.twitter.com/hl9vZB8MKm — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

Is dat not u, who has grabbed Kangana’s waist like a creep and smelling her neck, who seems disinterested? @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/I7YrLrEg6C — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

So what if ur ex wife ws dere, I don’t knw bt we all read rumours about hr affair with your friend. Pls prove dis is photoshopped @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

Could your wife stop you from having multiple affairs under her nose? Why you always hide behind her? @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

Everyone who accuses Kangana for calling him a silly ex…. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

….and starting it all should know that for months Hrithik’s PR maliciously spread fake news like Kangana pinning over him…. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

…..Hrithik kicking Kangana out of projects, Kangana being replaced on Hrithik’s insistence etc. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

In 2016 Hrithik said there is an imposter who is fooling Kangana and my target is the imposter not Kangana. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

…Hrithik changed 3 lawyers and his stance also, now Kangana is mentally ill and his new target , not the imposter. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

My question 2 Hrithik is u hv 2decide one thing if Kangna ws foold by ur impostr den she didn’t imagine…. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

…and if she imagined then there was no imposter. #chooseone — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

If you choose imposter then show the imposter to the world if you choose Kangana’s imagination then show us Kangana’s medical reports. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

Prove one thing don’t keep changing lawyers and stance. And Brainless paid trollers are not goin to help. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017



Looks like the year-long legal battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut is not likely to end soon. The case came to light again after a year when Kangana Ranaut revealed her side of the story on TV show Aap Ki Adalat, before the release of her film Simran.