The moment a feud between Roman Reigns and John Cena ended, another veteran, Brock Lesnar, joined the party. The ‘beast incarnate’ made a shocking return at Summerslam 2021. It’s said that WWE roped in Lesnar very early, as the plans for Reigns vs Cena were put on hold for the future.

Rumours had it that WWE planned Lesnar for Wrestlemania 37. Thereafter, some reports suggested, the beast is enjoying his life by staying away from pro-wrestling and has no plans of returning anytime soon. So, in Summerslam, everyone was stunned when beast’s theme hit titantron.

Now, some details regarding Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar feud are out. As per the details, WWE had planned to fix both the big shots against each other at Wrestlemania 39, which will take place in 2023.

Revealing the details, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that the company has no plans for the feud. WWE’s upcoming pay-per-views include- Extreme Rules 2021 (26 September), Crown Jewel 2021 (21 October) and Survivor Series (21 November). The match between both is yet to be decided.

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds from this week’s SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena at Summerslam to retain his Universal Championship. Ahead of the event, the ‘head of the table’ had cleared that he has no complaint about fighting a part-timer like Cena.

“I’m not going to complain. I’m just going to capitalize on him being here and everything that he brings with that. That’s my goal. That’s the whole gimmick to me. This is John Cena. Why wouldn’t I want to be in the ring with him? Why wouldn’t I want him to come to me?” Roman said while talking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

