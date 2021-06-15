It’s not a hidden truth that WWE is protecting Roman Reigns at all costs. Ever since he turned heel, the acceptance of Reigns has been increased by manifolds. The ‘big dog’ as he has always been projected, Reigns is ruling the roost with a clear-cut dominance.

The latest we hear about WWE plans for the tribal chief is that he’ll be enjoying more push in the future. As per Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the pro-wrestler is getting a similar treatment of role compared to Kenny Omega in AEW. Both have their unique styles but the motive is the same, to make them big babyfaces.

If one goes through Kenny Omega’s matches, his matches are intriguing and competitive. On the other hand, Roman Reigns is retaining his title with one-sided victories. But behind this act of dominance, there’s a mind of Vince McMahon who wants Reigns to rule the roster like a boss.

Talking about the same, WrestlingNews.co’s Paul Davis quotes, “Vince doesn’t want to portray Roman as a cowardly heel who gets his ass kicked 50 percent of the time. He’s the guy who will carry the company for the next few years and Vince sees him as his top priority. Protect Roman at all costs.”

Considering the work going on to make Roman Reigns a dominant star of WWE, it’s expected that he’ll be crushing Rey Mysterio at Hell In A Cell match for Universal Championship, which is scheduled for 20th June. Apart from that, John Cena is rumoured to be Reigns’ opponent at SummerSlam, which will take place in August. It might see Cena getting facing a big loss to Reigns, thus making his way easier to become the big babyface.

