Wrestlemania 37: Where To Watch Live In India? What Are The Timings? Everything You Need To Know

Finally, the countdown is over for Wrestlemania 37. After months of speculations and all the hype, WWE fans would get to witness the much-awaited event in pro-wrestling history. But there’s one concern among most Indian fans – where they will get to see the live event as WWE Network is no longer available to serve the country? Scroll below to know more.

A few months back, WWE has shifted its content to Sony Liv. Now, if you want to access all the content that was on WWE Network, you will need to tune into Sony Liv. Even you have a Sony Liv subscription, you will need to pay 299 INR (12 months plan) to view WWE content. It’s really a fair deal!

In India, fans will get to watch Wrestlemania 37 on 11th and 12th April from 4.30 am.

The event is scheduled to take place in Raymond James Stadium of Tampa Bay, Florida.

Meanwhile, other than Wrestlemania, it’s Chris Jericho’s appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Currently, Chris is enjoying his successful run on AEW, a rival of WWE. In the last few years, Chris has been speaking not-so-good things for the promotion where he earned fame as Y2J. He has been very vocal about his differences and also opened up on John Cena’s attitude of crushing the new talents. So, it’s obvious that fans would express their surprise and speculate things when Y2J joins WWE’s programme.

Not just fans, even Triple H, who is executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE and founder of NXT, has shown positive signs on Chris Jericho’s return (we wish it happens). He said, “We’re open for business. We’ve said it a million times on things. Vince (McMahon) has been very adamant about that. We’re open for business, whatever is best for business for WWE. Whoever that is.”

