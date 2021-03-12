The countdown for Wrestlemania 37 has finally started and there’s less than a month for the event. After facing corona wrath last year, things aren’t that much easy for WWE to organise on such a large scale. And seems like, this year too, the promotion is in a bit of chaos.

For the unversed, Wrestlemania 37 is supposed to witness a live audience. The count of attendees is said to be fixed at 30,000 along with the COVID-19 guidelines. As the arena is back in the game, Vince McMahon wants everything to be bigger and better. Henceforth, no final plan has been fixed till now regarding the match card.

As of now, we have two matches confirmed- Roman Reigns versus Edge and Sasha Banks versus Bianca Belair. Other than that, everything is still in the air and yet to be locked. It’s quite shocking that despite having less than a month in hand, WWE is yet to get their match card finalised. Wrestle Votes revealed about the same. On Twitter, it tweeted “Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and “most of it is back to square one.” Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad.”

Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and “most of it is back to square one.” Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 11, 2021

Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled in Raymond James Stadium of Tampa, Florida on 10th and 11th April.

Meanwhile, for those who are eagerly waiting for the Wrestlemania ticket sale update, a recent episode of RAW pulled off the curtain from suspense. It’s now official that tickets will be available from Tuesday (16th March), 10 am ET i.e. same day 10.30 pm in India. Considering the COVID-19 restrictions, limited tickets will be available for sale.

Ticket prices for Wrestlemania 37 are in the range of $35-$2,500. It will be sold on WWE’s official website. For the unversed, the event will take place on two nights- 10th and 11th April 2021, henceforth combo tickets will also be available for fans.

