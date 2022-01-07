WWE’s mass firings are one of the most discussed things in the pro-wrestling world. On Wednesday, we saw big names from NXT including William Regal, Road Dogg, and others getting released. Now, the latest one is Samoa Joe who has joined the list.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Joe was released a few months back from WWE. However, he was rehired by Triple H, and he even went on to win the NXT title. Unfortunately, he had to vacate the title due to some injury. He has been out of the action ever since, and fans have been speculating that he has been done with an in-ring career considering his age and injury-prone body.

It’s learned that Samoa Joe was released with other big names of NXT on Wednesday. However, it was just a few hours back, the news got confirmed. Taking to Twitter, Joe wrote, “Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine.”

Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃 — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 7, 2022

Advertisement

Wishing Samoa Joe good luck for his future endeavour and let’s hope to see him in the ring soon!

Meanwhile, as per insiders, WWE’s new managing heads are destroying the structure of NXT developed by Triple H. William Regal and Road Dogg have been close to Triple H, and their release was really a big shock to fans. Apart from Regal and Dogg, Sarah Cummins, Ryan Katz, Dave Kapoor, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, Christopher Guy, Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, Cathy Corino, and Gabe Sapolsky were also released on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for important updates on WWE.

Must Read: Gal Gadot Could Have Been A Bond Girl Before Bagging A Part In Fast & Furious

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube