WWE versus AEW is getting really intense now. Even though there’s no direct competition in terms of TV ratings, both promotions are in a race to be the hottest in the pro-wrestling market. The latest news is about Kevin Owens and Adam Cole, which is sure to spark a debate between the fans of both companies.

The first and the biggest update is about supremely talented, Kevin Owens. As a shocker, it’s learned that Kevin’s contract is expiring soon. As per the reports, the contract was originally up till 2023, but now, it will be expiring in January 2023.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select informs that during the pandemic, several WWE contracts were changed and one of them includes that of Kevin Owens. Not just him, even Sami Zayn’s contract will be expiring soon. Zayn will be a free agent this year itself. As expected, there are rumours of Owens and Zayn joining AEW are in full force. However, WWE won’t let go of both as they have been among the most delivering stars.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days as a more clear picture will come out.

Another newsmaker is the new AEW joinee and former NXT star, Adam Cole. Unlike many ex WWE stars, Cole shared surprising thoughts about Vince McMahon. He has only good words to say about his former boss and the promotion. He shared interesting details of the conversation that took place between him and Vince before he joined the rival camp.

Speaking at the media scrum, Adam Cole said, “The talk (with McMahon) went great. We had a really, really good conversation about a lot of different things. But the actual conversation itself was awesome. I had no bad experience with him whatsoever. He is an intimidating man that definitely commands respect in a lot of ways, but the experience itself was totally fine.”

However, he did mention one deal-breaking thing that led him to AEW. Cole said that he can talk about anything with Tony Khan, which made him feel good and triggered him to become an All Elite.

