Former WWE Star Road Dogg Hospitalised After Suffering A Heart Attack

Retired WWE star Road Dogg has been hospitalised after suffering an apparent heart attack.

The wrestler, real name Brian James, began feeling ill on Thursday (25th March) and was subsequently taken to a local emergency room by his wife, Tracy.

The WWE Hall of Famer, 51, has been under doctors’ care ever since and is undergoing a battery of tests to determine the cause of his health crisis.

Sharing the news with fans on Instagram on Saturday, Tracy wrote, “He (Road Dogg) has had a test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp (blood pressure) meds for high bp.

“Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix (sic).”

His kidneys have since been given the all-clear, and Road Dogg is now scheduled to undergo surgery to have a catheter inserted into his heart on Monday as his treatment continues. (MT/WNWCZM/MT)

