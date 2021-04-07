Last week, there was a shockwave all across social media when fans got to know that Chris Jericho is gracing Stone Cold Steve Austin’s ‘Broken Skull Sessions’. As it’s a WWE programme, everyone was surprised that how can AEW wrestler grace rival’s show. Now, CM Punk has reacted to the same and Vince McMahon would be happy to hear his words.

Advertisement

As we all know, Punk and WWE boss, Vince, don’t share a very pleasant bond. Punk has always been outspoken about the injustice done in the promotion and how only a few pro-wrestlers have been pushed with the best opportunities. Leaving all of that aside, he recently spoke good words for Vince for allowing Jericho (currently signed to rival promotion- AEW) to grace Stone Cold’s ‘Broken Skull Sessions’.

Advertisement

While talking to TMZ, CM Punk said, “Honestly, my major reaction and opinion on it is I think that it shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all because if he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen.”

CM Punk further added that Stone Cold won’t ask Chris Jericho tough questions. “It feels like it’s gonna be softball questions. I don’t know if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions, and nor do I think that they possibly should. “It will probably just be like a feel-good interview. They’ll talk about Jericho’s past at WWE, I’m sure they’ll mention AEW but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think a lot of people would be interested in,” he said.

“Anytime anybody’s talking about you, it’s good. There will be people who don’t know AEW exists who will watch it and say ‘Oh wow cool, I didn’t know that, I just thought Jericho was retired.’ But, there is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the only place you can see the superstar is on my television show. It’s a new age and I think both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment so kudos to everybody involved,” Punk signed off saying it will be a good interview for both promotions- WWE and AEW.

Broken Skull Sessions featuring Chris Jericho to premiere on 11th April on Peacock tv (USA) and WWE Network.

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther Co-Star Lupita Nyong Is Still Struggling To Accept He’s No More, Says “It’s Hard To Think Of Him In The Past Tense”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube