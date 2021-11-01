With each passing day, it’s getting clear that WWE isn’t the returning place for Bray Wyatt. Earlier there were some mixed signals from Wyatt that led to speculations about his return to Vince McMahon led company, however now, the scene is pretty much clear.

Ever since Wyatt’s release from the company, there have been speculations about why he the star was fired. The most discussed answer was budget cuts, while the recent one stated that he was not easy to work with. Now, the latest report has quoted a WWE source stating Wyatt deserved to be released.

As per Ringside News, a source from WWE said, “If you were running a business and Windham (Wyatt’s real name) was on your payroll, you’d release him too. Between his backstage antics and the way he handled himself when making millions and millions, while medically flagged, he really deserved to be released.”

Reacting to it on Twitter, Bray Wyatt posted a GIF of The Rock rolling his eyes. Taking a dig at Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis, Wyatt tweeted, “Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. #KultofWindham.”

Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. #KultofWindham — Windham (@Windham6) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, as the 90-day non-compete clause recently, Bray Wyatt dropped WWE from his username. His new username is ‘Windham6’, while earlier it was ‘WWEBrayWyatt’. That was the biggest hint possible which confirms he isn’t coming back to WWE for sure!

So if not WWE, then what’s next for Wyatt? Well, unlike CM Punk, Adam Cole and other stars, there’s no clarity about Wyatt’s future as everything has been properly kept under suspense. Many pro-wrestling fans believe that he might join AEW, while others are speculating him to be IMPACT Wrestling bound. It would be interesting to see if Wyatt debuts on this week’s AEW shows.

