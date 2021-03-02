As we reported earlier, it was just a matter of time that Bobby Lashley would defeat The Miz to become a new WWE champion. If not RAW, Fastlane was touted to be a place for it. Surprisingly, looks like Vince McMahon and his creative team is in hurry to see Brock Lesnar making a return ahead of Wrestlemania 37.

In the latest episode of RAW, we saw how The Miz was avoiding a face-off with Bobby Lashley initially. Their match did take place but a countout made the awesome one retaining his title. To everyone’s surprise, a rematch was scheduled in which Bobby become a new champ by submission with his Hurt Lock.

So, we’re at the stage now, where a comeback stage is all set for Brock Lesnar. Logically speaking, WWE‘s next pay-per-view has fewer chances of witnessing Brock as a challenger in front of Bobby Lashley. We can expect Drew McIntyre or The Miz making a claim to take back their title. It could be a triple threat at Fastlane or a singles match with any of one of the speculated challengers.

Post that, it won’t be a surprise if Brock Lesnar shocks everyone by making an appearance on the very next episode of Monday Night RAW. And post that, the beast versus Bobby Lashley is very much on for Wrestlemania 37, especially given its benefits for WWE at ticket windows.

Let’s wait and see how the storyline unfolds from now on!

Fastlane is scheduled for 21st March, while Wrestlemania 37 to take place on 10th and 11th April.

Meanwhile, it was in the last year during a talk with TV Insider, where expressed his desire for fighting Lesnar.

“Hopefully, the stars align for both of us. Maybe it will happen when we are 60. I’ll tell you every day I post a picture of anything on social media, people will say they want me and Brock. We have to give it to him,” he had said.

