If you talk about some of the most natural heels of the last decade in WWE, you need to put Alberto Del Rio on that list. The man had it all. Right from the ability to get reactions from the crowd to put up some decent matches, Del Rio saw a successful run in the company. But it was one serious charge against him that proved to be a major roadblock in his career.

For the unversed, Del Rio’s ex-girlfriend has accused him of se*ual assault. The hearing of the case will be taking place in the next few days and the former world champion hopes he gets cleared. In a wake of it, Del Rio is reportedly said his friends that he’ll be making his return for the third run in WWE.

In the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said, “While I don’t believe this at all, but Alberto El Patron (Del Rio’s name in IMPACT Wrestling) is telling people that he’s going to WWE when his legal situation regarding the alleged assault on an ex-girlfriend in San Antonio is cleared up. It would actually shock me if WWE would use him, not that anything is impossible and WWE could get away with it while any other U.S. company would be excoriated for it, but I don’t think that’s a direction that makes any sense for them at this point.”

Alberto Del Rio was released in 2016 by WWE. He was suspended in mid-August as he violated one of WWE’s wellness policies. The suspension was for 30 days but Del Rio later expressed his disappointment over how he was booked and managed, post his return in 2015.

Del Rio was released by the company in September 2016, after which he wrestled in the independent circuit. Post that, he joined IMPACT Wrestling.

