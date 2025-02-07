With Valentine’s Day still a week away, it might be tricky to scroll through and locate what’s new playing around for you to binge. Fear not — from an unexpected re-release of Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Interstellar to Suraj Barjatya and Boman Irani’s heartwarming debuts in new fields, from remakes of Tamil and Malayalam hits to a K-Drama about zombies — we have curated everything latest that you would want to check out, here.

1. Loveyapa

To charge you up for the forthcoming Valentine’s Day, this remake of the hit Tamil flick Love Today tells an engaging, cutesy tale of a couple who decides to exchange their mobile phones for an entire day. A hilarious comedy of errors ensues, full of chaos and shocking truths about each other. Directed by Advait Chandan, with a cast — that many are referring to as nepo babies — Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa offers a little crucial message for everyone.

Loveyapa is now playing in cinemas around you.

2. Badass Ravi Kumar

Badass Ravi Kumar is a spin-off of Himesh Reshammiya’s experimental espionage film The Xposé, released eleven years ago. Reshammiya is the only returning cast member reprising the titular role, though he prefers the essence of the original thriller. Once again, prepped with over-the-top action and eccentric larger-than-life dialogues, Reshammiya’s turn as Badass Ravi Kumar is indeed worth indulging in.

Badass Ravi Kumar is in cinemas now.

3. The Mehta Boys

This directorial and screenwriting debut of Boman Irani is co-written by Alexander Dinelaris Jr., who won an Academy Award for Original Screenplay for his work on the acclaimed Michael Keaton starrer Birdman. Featuring Avinash Tiwary and Irani as son and father, the slice-of-life drama revolves around an excruciating two-day journey in their lives as they test and assimilate each other’s emotional imbalance in the wake of a loved one’s death.

The Mehta Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Newtopia

Newtopia revolves around Lee Jae-yoon, a military enlistee, and his girlfriend, Young-joo, in the worst circumstances. Amidst their breakup over the phone, citing growing misunderstandings, they find themselves amid bigger worries as a zombie outbreak terrorizes their world. This K-drama paints a dreadful picture of the city of Seoul thanks to the military backdrop of its lead, as when a plane crashes in the city center, Jae-yoon and his unit get trapped on top of a skyscraper. A national emergency ensues as Young-joo risks the zombie-filled streets to find her ex-lover.

Newtopia is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Bada Naam Karenge

Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! fame Suraj Barjatya’s late debut to streaming follows the story of yet another arranged marriage, albeit this time a quarter into the 21st century. Portrayed by Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, the Mumbai-based couple interestingly shares a pre-existing bond, unbeknownst to anyone else, which goes back to lockdown days. As the pair stomach this newfound development in their relationship, their journey is a heartwarming exploration of love, tradition, trust, and enduring family ties.

Bada Naam Karenge is streaming on SonyLiv.

6. Mrs.

This remake of The Great Indian Kitchen by Jeo Baby stars Sanya Malhotra as a married woman who struggles with a sudden change in her life. Despite being a trained dancer, Malhotra’s portrayal of Richa Sharma is expected to behave like a traditional daughter-in-law in a highly conventional family that silences her own voice and aspirations. From periods to household work to not being allowed to work outside, Mrs paints a surreal picture of Richa as well as millions of other married Indian women.

Mrs. is available to stream on ZEE5.

7. Vidaamuyarchi

Magizh Thirumeni’s Tamil actioner is everything you might expect it to be, as well as more on the lines of a perfect Valentine’s Day getaway. It stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan as a couple over the years, showcasing everything from early meet-cute to proposal, wedding plans, family planning, and separation — and that’s not even the first act. With pain and trust as its central conflict, the relationship drama shifts gears to an action thriller set in stunning Caucasus backdrops as Kumar’s Arjun must rescue his wife from dangerous criminals.

Vidaamuyarchi is now playing in theaters.

8. Interstellar (Re-Release)

Not what you were expecting, but a delight nonetheless — this all-time great epic sci-fi blockbuster from Sir Christopher Nolan is back on the big screens, where it demands to be seen. With Nolan’s next feature, The Odyssey, still a year and a half away, fans could thank their heavens for Interstellar for a second (or first) time in theaters in a rare opportunity. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine, the movie transcends the boundaries of science through love and trust. With Hans Zimmer’s perfect score accompanying you, a journey through space and newfangled planets is indeed as gorgeous as it is enormous.

Interstellar is now playing in theaters, once again.

