Twisted-Wonderland is set to bring a new wave of magic and adventure to anime fans. The story follows Tokyo high schooler Yuken Enma, who suddenly finds himself transported to Night Raven College, a prestigious academy where students train in arcane arts.

The dormitories are inspired by classic Disney villains, each with its own unique theme, and Enma quickly realizes he is out of place without any magical abilities. While navigating this strange world, he clashes with the strict dorm leader Riddle Rosehearts as he tries to find a way back home, alongside fellow students Ace and Deuce.

⌜守るべきは、ハートの女王のルール⌟

⠀

||◤ ツイステアニメ

⠀ 本ビジュアル解禁✨◢||

⠀

『ディズニー ツイステッドワンダーランド

ザ アニメーション』

シーズン1「エピソード オブ ハーツラビュル」

⠀

⁺✧ 配信日も決定 ✧⁺

ディズニープラスで

✦10/29（水）より独占配信開始… pic.twitter.com/sLbINyIWfH — ディズニープラス公式 (@DisneyPlusJP) August 5, 2025

Twisted-Wonderland OTT Release Date

Four years after the project was first confirmed, Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation is finally ready to arrive this fall. The series will premiere on Disney+ on October 29, 2025, and run for three seasons, each adapting parts of the original game’s manga under the titles Episode of Heartslabyul, Episode of Savanaclaw, and Episode of Octavinelle..

Season 1, Chapter of Heartslabyul, will have eight episodes and feature Heartslabyul housewarden Riddle Rosehearts alongside Enma. Cat mascot Grim and other characters in their dress uniforms will also appear.

Twisted-Wonderland: Meet The Team Behind The Anime

The anime is directed by Takahiro Natori, who handles series composition and serves as chief director, with Shin Katagai co-directing at studios Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Yoichi Kato leads the writing, while Haruka Nakano and Akane Sato adapt Yana Toboso’s character designs for animation. As part of Disney+’s fall anime lineup, the show joins other favorites like My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, and Ranma 1/2.

Twisted-Wonderland: Night Raven College & Dormitory Themes

Night Raven College is a world of intrigue and rivalry, with seven dormitories representing different Disney villains and stories, such as Alice in Wonderland, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid. According to Collider, the animation promises a blend of magic and the dark charm of villain-inspired characters when it launches on October 29 exclusively on Disney+.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Mark Ruffalo’s New Series With ‘Mare of Easttown’ Creator Promises Grit, Dark Twists & Classic HBO Crime Drama Energy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News