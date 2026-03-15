Trap House, starring Dave Bautista and Jack Champion as a father-son duo, was first released in November 2025 but has recently found new momentum on streaming. The crime-action thriller is currently trending on Netflix, pulling in 4.4 million views this week and holding a spot in the platform’s Top 10 for two consecutive weeks. In the United States, Trap House is available on Netflix, while in India and the UK, the film is available on Prime Video.

If you’re wondering why viewers are suddenly discovering the film, there are a few reasons behind its streaming surge. From its unusual crime-driven coming-of-age story to solid performances and gripping action set pieces, here are three reasons to watch Trap House.

1. Trap House Story: A High-Stakes Heist With A Coming-Of-Age Twist

The story unfolds in El Paso, Texas, where DEA agents go undercover to protect their family members from cartels. However, the agents’ children, who are around the same age, know each other and are close friends. They decide to rob the cartel using stolen intel from their parents.

The story is one of the film’s stronger aspects. It blends a coming-of-age rebellious phase with a high-stakes crime thriller. The film establishes its protagonist fairly well, but some of the relationships could have used more depth. The film defines the dynamics between the lead character, his friends, and his father, but they don’t feel fully explored. The relatively tight runtime of 103 minutes may be the reason.

2. Trap House Cast: Dave Bautista & Jack Champion Deliver Solid Performances

The next highlight is the performances. Dave Bautista plays DEA Agent Ray Seale and delivers a refreshing performance. While there are subtle hints of his previous roles, he is convincing as a single father under immense pressure from both his job and raising a rebellious son. Jack Champion, who plays Cody Seale, Ray’s son and the film’s protagonist, is impressive. He feels authentic in the role and performs well in almost every scene. Inde Navarrette as Teresa Flores is also convincing, especially in her scenes with Cody. The rest of the cast, including Cody’s group of friends, also deliver solid performances.

3. Trap House Action: Sandstorm Heists & Highway Chases Keep Things Intense

The action sequences are another reason to watch the film. While they are not extremely gory or overly violent, they are engaging and well executed. A truck heist set during a sandstorm and a highway chase sequence during another heist stand out as particularly exciting moments. Overall, the film is not a waste of time and turns out to be a fairly enjoyable watch.

Trap House Trailer

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