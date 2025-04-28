The Diplomat was released in theatres on March 14, 2025. Since its theatrical debut, John Abraham’s political drama has created a strong buzz among the audience. The film, which is based on real events, gives audiences a closer look at the intense world of international diplomacy.

Also starring Sadia Khateeb in a key role, The Diplomat impressed with its powerful story and strong performances. After a good theatrical run, fans are excited to know when they can watch it online. Here’s all the latest info about its OTT release.

When & Where To Stream The Diplomat OTT?

According to English Jagran, recent reports suggest that The Diplomat has locked its streaming rights with a prominent OTT platform and will soon be available for streaming. If reports are to be believed, the movie will stream on Netflix starting May 9, 2025. For those unaware, the streaming partner was confirmed right from the theatrical release, and now reports suggest that Netflix will bring the film to audiences worldwide next month.

With its intense storyline and John Abraham’s strong screen presence, The Diplomat is expected to find a massive audience on digital too. Fans who missed watching it on the big screen, this is your chance to catch this real-life drama at home.

What Is The Diplomat About?

The Diplomat is boosted by the true story about J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat caught in a tense situation. It follows his brave efforts to help Uzma Ahmed, a woman who was forced into a marriage in Pakistan after being trapped by a man she thought loved her.

Additionally, the movie probes how Singh has to deal with the complexity of international laws, political pressure, and emotional disruption to bring Uzma back to India safely. It emphasizes the hidden battles diplomats face behind closed doors, beyond the official meetings and paperwork.

John Abraham delivers a substantial and vibrant performance as J.P. Singh, while Sadia Khateeb shines as Uzma. Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat is a flawless mix of real-life drama, sentiment, and suspense. The music is jointly composed by Manan Bhardwaj and Anurag Saikia, making the film sequence more extreme with an emotional tone. So, mark your calendar for May 9, 2025, to stream The Diplomat on Netflix.

