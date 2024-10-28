Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation are revving up for The Bad Guys 2! The 2022 animated heist hits theaters on August 1, 2025. After raking in $250M, it’s no shock Mr. Wolf and his crew are ready for more shenanigans. This time, they’re trying to embrace the “Good Guy” life, but of course, they can’t resist the pull of “one last job” from a sly all-female crime squad. Buck up for chaos!

Mr. Wolf and the Gang are Back

Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell returns as the slick pickpocket Mr. Wolf. Marc Maron’s sarcastic safe-cracker Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson’s shape-shifting Mr. Shark, and Anthony Ramos’ short-tempered Mr. Piranha are all set to join the ride. And who could forget Awkwafina’s sharp-tongued hacker, Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs”? She’ll be spinning her web of codes once more.

The rest of the gang is also back for another caper: Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, Richard Ayoade as the dubious Professor Marmalade, Emmy winner Alex Borstein as Police Chief Misty Loggins, and Lilly Singh as the bubbly reporter Tiffany Fluffit. The dream team of directors, with Pierre Perifel at the helm and JP Sans as co-director, promises to bring the same snappy animation that made the original flick a fan favorite.

The Bad Guys 2 sees our favorite outlaws trying to stay good, but trouble pulls them back. An all-female crime crew ropes them into “one last job,” making it clear that old habits die hard. Based on Aaron Blabey’s hit books, the sequel promises more chaos as reformed baddies struggle to play nice. With more significant stakes and plenty of edge, it’s all about doing good—with a twist.

Same Filmmaking Magic, New Heist Antics

The team behind the magic isn’t changing. Pierre Perifel, who directed the original The Bad Guys, is back, with JP Sans stepping up as co-director. Damon Ross is also returning as producer, and Oscar-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton will again handle the film’s soundtrack. It’s a full reunion for the folks who made the first movie a $250 million global hit, which means fans can expect the same slick animation style, quick-witted dialogue, and all-out heist fun.

Fans of The Bad Guys won’t have to wait until 2025 for a taste of more adventures. A memorable holiday prequel, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, drops on Netflix on Nov. 30. This short, TV-Y7-rated special takes the gang back to a prequel setting with a fresh voice cast and a festive heist twist. It’s all about a botched Christmas heist that forces our crooks to embrace the holiday spirit—against their better judgment.

With The Bad Guys 2 promising more laughs, action, and a brand-new criminal twist, August 2025 can’t come fast enough. But until then, fans can enjoy the holiday special and get ready for another wild ride with the most incredible critters in the business. It’s safe to say Mr. Wolf and his gang are far from hanging up their heist hats!

Follow Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Aladdin 2: Release Date, Cast, Story, Everything We Know Thus Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News