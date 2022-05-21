‘The Bad Guy’ has been making much noise in Hollywood for its uncanny comic timings and thrilling storyline. The film— loosely based on Aaron Blabey’s Children’s book of the same name— that has been getting an amazing response at the Box-office worldwide is all set to release in India. Produced by Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley under the banner of DreamWorks Animation, the film’s screenplay has been penned by Etan Cohen and music is by Daniel Pemberton.

The Bad Guys is the tale of a gang of notorious criminal animals that includes Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula, who after a lifetime of legendary heists are finally caught and under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang plans to fool the world that they are turning good. Will he be successful in his endeavour?

Creating the right buzz with a star-studded cast, ‘The Bad Guys’ has voiceovers by Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake and Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark.

Talking about what appealed to him the most about the film, Sam Rockwell aka Mr. Wolf says, “I think it dates back to when I was a little kid and I watched all those great classic cartoons like Snow White, Pinocchio, Bambi and Robin Hood. I am a big Ralph Bakshi fan, and I love films like Heavy Metal, Toy Story and Shrek too. Animation has always been a big deal for me. My favourite cartoons have an adult element to them, and when I read The Bad Guys I felt it had a shot at being something more than just ‘adult’.”

Lilly Singh, who plays Tiffany in the film, adds, “She is really cool. Although Tiffany says some questionable things and can at times be biased, she is also charming and endearing. So, it’s hard not to listen to her or to dislike her. I guess that one of the lessons from this movie is that sometimes the most charming and graceful people we know are not always telling us the most factual things.”

The Bad Guys is out now. Watch this exciting, fun journey at your nearest theatre today!

