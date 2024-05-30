The eagerly anticipated Ronald Reagan biopic “Reagan,” directed by Sean McNamara and featuring Dennis Quaid as the 40th President of the United States, is scheduled to open in theaters this August. “Reagan” is the first full-length biopic of the controversial president, who was in office for two terms between 1981 and 1989.

Since its initial announcement in 2010, “Reagan” has encountered several obstacles, such as delays resulting from Covid shutdowns and the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes. It’s interesting to remember that in 1960, Reagan spearheaded an actors’ strike while leading SAG.

Well, now that the biopic is all set to release, read below to get all the information about the upcoming McNamara’s historical biopic.

When is the Reagan movie releasing?

On August 30, 2024, “Reagan” will make its theatrical release in the US, providing viewers with a rare look inside the life and legacy of one of the most prominent presidents in American history.

What is the plot of the movie?

Reagan is a film about overcoming obstacles, starting from humble beginnings in a tiny town, moving to the glamour of Hollywood, and finally taking center stage on the global scene. The film presents a new and intriguing perspective, told via the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life became irrevocably tied with Ronald Reagan’s when Reagan first drew the Soviets’ eye as an actor in Hollywood.

Dennis Quaid vividly delivers a tale that goes beyond the confines of a conventional biopic, providing a thorough investigation of the enduring influence of the strength of one man who defied all obstacles and was sustained by the love of a lady who helped him along the way.

What is the cast of the movie ’Reagan’?

A star-studded cast that includes C. Thomas Howell as Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, Penelope Ann Miller as First Lady Nancy Reagan, and Scott Stapp as Frank Sinatra.

