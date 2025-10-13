Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Dominic Arun directorial Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam movie to date, and the excitement for its home video release remains high. Naturally, rumors about its OTT release have been circulating for some time.

Producer Dulquer Salmaan himself dismissed these rumors back in September. The film was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. Now, there is a new claim about its OTT release date, and let’s hope the wait is finally over for the home audience.

Lokah isn’t coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) September 21, 2025

When & Where Is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Likely To Release?

According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is reportedly coming to JioHotstar on October 17, 2025. JioHotstar Malayalam also took to Instagram to confirm the platform as the film’s official digital release partner.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – Plot

The film serves as an introduction to the world of Lokah, centering on Chandra, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. Chandra is a supernatural being who has evolved from a human. She is summoned to Bangalore by Moothon, a shadowy figure who appears to be the leader of these otherworldly creatures. Something significant seems to be brewing, possibly preparations for a looming war, which explains her arrival.

While in the city, Chandra stays on the top floor of an apartment building, directly opposite the home of two bachelors, Sunny, played by Naslen, and Venu, played by Chandu Salimkumar. Sunny becomes infatuated with Chandra, setting off a chain of unexpected events.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – Cast & Crew

Prominent cast members include Kalyani, Naslen K. Gafoor, Chandu Salimkumar, Sandy Master, Tovino Thomas, and Arun Kurian. The film is written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan. Jakes Bejoy is the music composer, Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer, and Chaman Chakko is the editor.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – Box Office Performance

Made on a budget of 30 crores, the film managed to gross 181.72 crores in India within 39 days. Internationally, it earned an additional 118.75 crores, bringing its total worldwide gross to 300.47 crores, as reported earlier. This figure surpasses the previous record holder, Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which had a worldwide gross of 268.05 crores. Moreover, the film is still running in theatres, continuing its impressive box office journey.

