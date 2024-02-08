February is the month of love, as there’s Valentine’s Day to celebrate. We are just a week away from celebrating the day of love and romance. Thankfully, moviegoers will be treated to some exciting films in theatres and streaming platforms. The love stories of today’s time are complex. There’s craziness, tragedy and otherworldy fun, and that’s precisely what you can expect in Lisa Frankenstein.

Thanks to its strange plot and outstanding cast, this movie is getting quite attention. In this article, we will explain the movie’s plot in-depth, along with other crucial details that will help you decide whether you want to watch the film.

Lisa Frankenstein Plot/Synopsis

Adapted from Mary Shelley’s 1881 novel, Frankenstein/The Modern Prometheus, Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) is the central character. A friend asks Lisa about the guy she likes, which turns out to be a corpse. The trailer shows that Lisa often visits the man’s graveyard, which is from the Victorian Era and expresses her desire to be with him. One day, her wish is granted, and the man, played by Cole Sprouse, comes to life. He’s nothing like Lisa imagined, but her wish was granted.

Lisa does all she can to make the man who has risen from the dead feel “normal”. Together, they find themselves entangled in life-and-death situations. Her evil stepmother, played by Carla Gugino, only makes everything worse for her. Amidst the crazy adventures, they start to fall in love. Will Lisa and the man’s story have a happy ending?

Lisa Frankenstein Cast and Crew

The film stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry and Joe Chrest. It’s a Zelda Williams director, and Diablo Cody has written the story, inspired by the book. With Paula Huidobro’s cinematography and Brad Turner’s editing, one can expect the film to be a visual treat and solid watch.

Lisa Frakenstein Filming Dates

Announced in 2022, the filming started somewhere in mid-2023. The post-production work went on till December 2023.

Is There A Trailer/Teaser For The Film?

Yes, there is a trailer for the film that gives us an idea of what to expect.

Check out the Lisa Frankenstein Trailer:

Where and When to Watch Lisa Frankenstein?

The horror comedy will release in theatres on February 9, 2024.

Will you watch the Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton starrer in theatres during the Valentine’s Day week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

