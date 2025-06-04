The Telugu romantic comedy thriller Jigel, starring Thrigun and Megha Chowdhury, premiered in theatres on March 7, 2025. If you were not able to catch the film on the big screen, then there is nothing to worry about, because it’s all set for its digital premiere. Read on to find out Jigel’s OTT release date, where you can stream it, what the film is about, who’s in the cast, and whether it’s worth your time.

Jigel OTT Release Date & Platform

As per the latest update, Jigel will make its OTT debut on the Sun NXT streaming platform on June 5, 2025. The release date was announced on their X handle, which reads, “Style. Thrill. Romance. One Jigel of a Ride! Nandu, the coolest locker technician, is cracking his way onto your screens in this romantic comedy thriller! #Jigel will be streaming on SunNXT this Thursday, June 5. Don’t miss the madness!”

Jigel – Plot & Cast

Directed by Malli Yeluri, the film’s basic plot follows the story of a gifted and highly skilled ‘locker technician’, Nandu, who can open any safe with his signature style. He meets a charming con artist, Meena, who has her own hidden agenda. Together, they take on a high-stakes mission involving a mysterious palace locker that hasn’t been opened in twenty years. What follows is a rollercoaster adventure filled with twists, romance, and unexpected turns. The film features Thrigun, Megha Chowdhury, Posani Krishna Murali, Sayaji Shinde, Raghu Babu, Prithvi Raj, and Mukku Avinash, among others.

Is Jigel Worth Watching?

If you’re in the mood for a feel-good, light-hearted entertainer with a quirky premise, the film might be worth checking out for you. The movie has gotten decent feedback from some critics and currently holds a user rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb, based on 585 votes.

Jigel Trailer

If you are planning to watch Jigel on OTT, you can check out the film’s official trailer here to get a glimpse of its plot, characters, and setting. It might help you decide whether to watch it or not.

