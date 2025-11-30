Jatinder Kaur is enjoying a strong phase in her career this year. She gave a variety of performances, especially in Punjabi movies. Her latest Punjabi comedy, Happy Khush Ho Gaya released in theaters on November 7 and managed to pull decent crowds. The film has now completed its big screen run, and viewers are waiting to catch it on OTT.

Happy Khush Ho Gaya Streaming Details

The makers have finalized the digital release. Happy Khush Ho Gaya is set to stream on Chaupal after its eight-week theatrical window. The film will be available from January 8, 2026, giving viewers a chance to enjoy the comedy from home. Chaupal will carry the exclusive streaming rights, and subscribers will be able to watch it without any additional cost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAUPAL (@chaupal_app)

This update has come as good news for those who missed watching the film in cinemas or want to revisit its fun story once again.

More About Happy Khush Ho Gaya

The film follows the life of Happy, a small time scammer who always dreams of a big break. He moves around with his two close friends, and the three of them keep planning new ways to make easy money. Their first attempt involves creating a fake police academy, but the plan fails badly and leaves them with nothing.

Happy refuses to give up and thinks of an even bolder idea. He decides to pretend to be Khushal Singh, a rich villager who passed away thirty years earlier. In his mind, this new identity will help him win the trust of the village and open doors to quick earnings. Things take a dramatic turn once he reaches Khushal Singh’s family.

The situation turns unpredictable after Khushal Singh’s elderly wife, Naseebo, returns to the village. The film uses simple humour and emotional moments to create an enjoyable family entertainer. With Happy Khush Ho Gaya’s OTT release, the movie is expected to draw a strong viewership on Chaupal.

Check out the trailer of Happy Khush Ho Gaya below:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Diés Iraé OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal’s Malayalam Horror Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News