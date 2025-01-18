Fans of Paul Mescal can rejoice as his movie Gladiator II finally has its streaming date, which is soon coming on this streaming platform. Ridley Scott’s film will be released on its home streaming network sooner than expected, but there is a catch. Scroll below for the deets.

About the movie

Ridley Scott directed this epic historical action drama, the sequel to his breakthrough film Gladiator, released in 2000. Paramount Pictures distributed the film, which features Paul Mescal in the lead role along with an ensemble cast comprising Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

In Gladiator II, Paul plays Lucius Verus Aurelius, son of Maximus from the 2000 epic saga. The story follows the exiled Prince of Rome, who becomes a prisoner of war and fights as a gladiator for Macrinus, a former slave who plots to overthrow the twin emperors Geta and Caracalla.

The movie received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes as the critics gave it 71% and stated – “Echoing its predecessor while upping the bloodsport and camp, Gladiator II is an action extravaganza that derives much of its strength and honor from Denzel Washington’s scene-stealing performance..” The audience rating is higher than that, and it is a strong 82%.

Gladiator II at the box office

Gladiator II registered the biggest international debut for director Ridley Scott, collecting $87 million. The movie collected $55.03 million during its opening weekend in North America. It has so far collected $171.5 million at the US box office and $284.4 million overseas.

Therefore, the movie’s worldwide cume is $455.9 million, which is lower than Gladiator’s $460 million plus worldwide haul. It has already reached the last leg of its theatrical release.

Gladiator II’s streaming date

For the uninitiated, the movie was available on VOD across OTT platforms and digitally released on December 24, a month after its theatrical release. Now, Paramount has revealed its streaming date as well. According to Screen Rant, Ridley Scott’s film will be available to stream online in the US and Canada only.

Gladiator’s requel will debut on Paramount+ on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The sequel’s release date on the streaming platform in regions outside North America will be announced later. The first film is also available on Amazon Prime.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: A Complete Unknown North America Box Office: On Track To Beat Ritchie Valens’ Biopic, La Bamba & Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Musical Biopics List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News