Dolores Freeman, aka Dee Freeman, passed away on April 2, 2026, at the age of 66. She was suffering from stage four lung cancer for a while and is survived by her two children, Shane and Amber. Deeman was a successful actress with a long career in films, television, and on stage. She is mostly known for her role in The Young and the Restless. The tragic news of her demise shook the entertainment industry, with fans rushing to social media to pay their last respects.

Dee Freeman’s net worth

According to reports, the estimated net worth of Dee Freeman is somewhere between $2 million and $5 million. Most of her earnings came from acting roles. Freeman was also an author and wrote several books in her lifetime. She also worked with her husband, Mike Freeman, for an organization called Spirit of Faith Christian Center. Freeman’s income also came from the ministry, book sales, and events.

In her remembrance, here’s a list of five of her best films and shows that you should not miss. Let’s take a look.

Dee Freeman’s 5 Best Movies & Shows To Watch

1. Seinfeld (1989-98)

Creator – Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld

– Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld IMDb rating – 8.9/10

– 8.9/10 Streaming on – Netflix, Prime Video

Plot: Seinfeld is possibly one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. It ran for nine seasons and has a total of 180 episodes. Dee Freeman appeared as a service assistant in Season 9, Episode 11, called The Dealership. The character appears nearly throughout the episode. It originally aired on January 8, 2026.

2. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

Creator – Alan Ball

– Alan Ball IMDb rating – 8.7/10

– 8.7/10 Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: Six Feet Under is a drama television series chronicling the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles. The series has received critical acclaim and has won nine Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes. Freeman has appeared in the second episode of Season 2.

3. Dexter (2006-13)

Creator – James Manos Jr.

– James Manos Jr. IMDb rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Streaming on – Fubo TV, Paramount+

Plot: Dexter is a crime series about a forensic technician who also functions as a vigilante serial killer. The series ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013. Freeman appeared as a supporting actor in the series.

4. Delicate State (2021)

Director – Paula Rhodes

– Paula Rhodes IMDb rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: Delicate State is a docudrama written and directed by Paula Rhodes, who also stars in the lead role. The film chronicles her pregnancy and parenthood during an extreme political situations in the country. Freeman plays the role of a doctor in the film who helps the couple.

5. Reasonable Doubt

IMDb rating – 6.6/10

– 6.6/10 Streaming on – Hulu

Plot: Reasonable Doubt is a legal drama series, and it focuses on a corporate criminal defense lawyer taking high-profile cases. The series has been airing since 2022 and has been well-received. It’s created by Raamla Mohamed and stars Emayatzy Corinealdi in the lead role.

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