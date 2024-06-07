7 Ways To Save Your Money On OTT Subscriptions

Let’s acknowledge the fact that many of us have become bored of watching the same old TV shows, and that’s where OTT platforms come into play. OTT platforms allow us to choose what we want to watch. We can pick our favourite genre and binge-watch it at our convenience. These platforms have made everyone’s lives easier and more entertaining. Now, you no longer have to stand in long queues, and you don’t have to worry about missing out on a movie you’ve been waiting to watch.

OTT platforms are a great solution to these problems. The question is, how can you save money when buying a subscription? The good news is that there are indeed ways to save money on OTT subscriptions. Read on to discover 7 money-saving tips for OTT subscriptions.

Evaluate your Viewing Habits

Before considering cancelling any of your OTT subscriptions, it’s important to assess your viewing habits. Take a look at the shows you watch regularly and determine which platforms are essential for your future viewing. Focus on the services that offer the most value to you and consider dropping the ones that you rarely use. By cancelling unused subscriptions, you can achieve immediate savings.

Share Subscriptions with Family and Friends

Some OTT platforms offer multi-screen or family plans, which can save a significant amount of money when purchasing subscriptions. With these plans, all members can use the services without needing to buy individual subscriptions, allowing for cost splitting. However, it’s important to ensure that you are following the service’s terms of use to avoid any potential issues.

Take Advantage of Free Trials

Don’t forget the following information:

The next way to save money on OTT subscriptions is to utilize free trials. Various OTT platforms provide free trials to new users, which can last from one week to a month.

However, it’s important to be cautious. You must cancel the subscription before the free trial period ends. Failure to do so will result in charges for the subscription.

Rotate Subscriptions

One great way to save money on OTT subscriptions is to subscribe to one or two services for a month instead of purchasing all the plans offered by different platforms at once. This allows you to binge-watch your favourite shows and complete your list of pending movies. When you finish with one platform, you can end your membership and switch to another. This approach provides variety and prevents you from wasting money on all the subscriptions at once.

Look for Bundle Deals

Many popular streaming platforms offer bundle deals that combine multiple platforms at a discounted rate. For example, Disney+ offers a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+. These bundles can provide substantial savings compared to subscribing to each service individually.

You can also check out websites that offer deals and discounts on the purchase of subscriptions. One of the best websites for that is CouponzGuru, which helps you save money without compromising on anything by offering promotional deals and discounts on several such stores. You can get subscriptions at a discounted price from platforms like ShemarooMe, Times Prime, and more.

Use Gift Card and Cashback Offers

Several OTT retailers provide gift cards and cashback offers, which can be purchased at a discount or come with additional cashback through specific credit cards or shopping portals. While this may not directly save money on OTT subscriptions, it is still a way to indirectly save money on some of them. In addition, you can shop through cashback portals to earn extra rewards. By combining these methods – purchasing discounted gift cards with cashback credit cards through cashback websites – you can maximize your savings on OTT subscriptions.

Manage Subscription Usage and Adjust

Another way to save money on various OTT platforms is to regularly review your subscription usage. Sometimes we subscribe to a platform and then forget about it, resulting in ongoing charges for services we rarely use. It’s a good idea to set reminders to review your subscriptions every few months and make adjustments as necessary. Even if you cancel just one subscription for the time being, you can still save money.

Conclusion

You can enjoy a wealth of content without breaking the bank by just being strategic and mindful about your OTT subscriptions. With these 7 tips, you can significantly reduce your spending on streaming services while still enjoying your favourite shows and movies.

Implementing these strategies can help you manage your OTT subscription costs effectively, ensuring you get the most entertainment value for your money.

