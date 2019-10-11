Vicky Kaushal, Dhanush Launch Dark & Intense Trailer Of Nivin Pauly Starrer ‘Moothon’

So finally the much-anticipated trailer of Nivin Pauly starrer Moothon has been unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s 35th Birthday.

The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Talking about the trailer, it showcases a 14-year-old boy’s journey from the beautiful island of Lakshwadeep to lanes of Mumbai in search of his elder brother which leads him in path various dark and mysterious characters. Nivin in the trailer can be seen at his intense best. As the actor in the film dons the role of a bhai with kohled intense eyes, short crop, and grown beard.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Kollywood star Dhanush took on their twitter account to unveil the trailer along with best wishes for the team of Mothoon.

As Vicky along with the trailer and its poster tweeted, “Happy to launch the official trailer of #Moothon worldwide. Directed by @geetumohandas, produced by Anurag Kashyap @MiniStudio_ @vinod_offl @JarPictures Starring @NivinOfficial @sobhitaD @ShashankSArora. Good luck team #Mothoon!”

Dhanush tweeted, “Happy to share #MoothonTrailer. The #BhaiArrives https: Congrats to the whole

team of #Moothon” @NivinOfficial @sobhitaD @vinod_offl @MiniStudio_

The Nivin Pauly starrer also has Shobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Roshan Mathew in Pivotal roles.

Moothon is been directed by Geethu Mohandas and it is been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, S. Vinodkumar, Ajay G. Rai and Alan McAlex.

The bilingual film will release on the big screen in Malayalam and Hindi languages in November.

However, an official confirmation regarding the film’s release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Nivin was last seen on the big screen in Love Action Drama opposite Nayanthara. The film directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan which released on occasion of Onam has been very well received by the audience.

