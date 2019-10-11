Box Office 9 Months Report Card: From Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh To Bharat – BIGGEST Hits & Misses

We’re into the 10th month of 2019 and it’s been an OUTSTANDING (to say the least) first three quarters of any box office year. What started from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike continued until the dominance of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. It’s been a dream run in all ways for the makers as well as the audience.

Let’s take a deeper look into the hits and misses of the year:

Hits:

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike had an opening day of 8.20 crores which was pretty decent considering the scale of its release. But due to an astounding word of mouth, the movie went on to collect an unimaginable 244 crores gaining the maiden superhit tag of 2019 in the first month itself.

Next month, February had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy. Before the announcement, many had a doubt of it achieving the box office numbers. It came and conquered! From the opening day of 19.40 crores, it went on to do almost 140 crores and is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2020. The multi-starrer Total Dhamaal was a plus affair with 154.30 crores.

March was one crazy month for the moviegoers. Luka Chuppi, Badla, Captain Marvel & Kesari – so many choices in back to back weeks. Luka Chuppi and Badla were declared as super hits and Captain Marvel, Kesari were hit.

The month of April belonged to Avengers: Endgame (365.50 crores) from Hollywood and The Tashkent Files (16.75 crores) from Bollywood. Both of them were superhits. May was a ‘Meh’ month for Bollywood as the only hit of that month was Hollywood’s Aladdin (50 crores). Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De was a plus affair with 102 crores but expectations (and the budget) was high with this one.

June was supposed to be Salman Khan’s month with Bharat (209.36 crores) but in a very unexpected turn of events, Shahid Kapoor ruled this month with Kabir Singh (278.24 crores). Not to forget, the award for the star of the month was shared between Shahid and Ayushman Khurrana for Article 15 (63.05 crores).

July was the month of Hollywood ruling Bollywood! Started with a hit Spider-Man: Far From Home (85.70 crores), and was followed with the super hit 150 crore wonder of The Lion King. Yes, Hrithik Roshan, too, brought in a good surprise with Super 30 (146 crores).

August started with a plus affair of Hobbs & Shaw (68.75 crores) but concluded with two hits in Batla House (97.18 crores) and Saaho – Hindi (149 crores) and a super hit in Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal (200.16 crores). September, yet again, arrived with two big surprises in Chhichhore (150.36 crores*) and Dream Girl (135.23 crores*).

Misses:

Few of the notable misses are The Accidental Prime Minister (Losing – 25 crores), Why Cheat India (Flop – 7.80 crores), Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Losing – 94.92 crores), Kalank (Flop – 81 crores) and Student Of The Year 2 (Losing – 70.66 crores).

The cumulative total of Top 10 Bollywood movies of the first 9 months is 1823.04 crores*.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!