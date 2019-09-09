Valmiki Trailer: Varun Tej & Pooja Hegde Starrer Looks Fiery & Intriguing!

Tollywood heartthrob Varun Tej is in news all over following his upcoming Telugu release and his look from Valmiki. After unveiling the posters and teasers, the makers of the film this evening revealed the trailer.

Talking about the trailer, one gets to see a young filmmaker planning to make something real and is on the lookout for something realistic on which he can make a film, and that’s when he comes across the character of a gangster played by Varun.

Varun is seen in a loud and intense avatar, sporting rugged look with long hair and beard, as he can also be seen bashing his rivals.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in major role.

Other than Pooja and Varun, Valmiki also stars Ataharvaa, Mrinalini Ravi along with others in major roles.

The Varun starrer is been directed by Harish Shankar and co-produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Valmiki is a remake of 2014 Tamil release Jigarthanda.

The film is slated to hit big screens later this month

Talking about Pooja, apart from Valmiki, Pooja also has two other big projects in form of Bollywood release Housefull 4 and Telugu release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

When it comes to Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, the actress will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in lead. The film also stars Murali Sharma and Tabu in major roles.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and will hit big screens early next year.

