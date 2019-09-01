Allu Arjun Proves The Tag Of ‘Stylish Star’ In First Look Poster Of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo

South heartthrob Allu Arjun‘s upcoming release which has been titled Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is in talks all over. The film happens to be one of the most awaited releases in Tollywood.

Early today the stylish star took on Instagram to share the first look poster of his character from the film.

Talking about the poster, the superstar can be seen in a bossy attire with the suit, boot and watch, with a beedi in his mouth which is being lightened by his security guard and a luxurious car in the background.

It was on occasion of Independence day last month, when the Arya 2 actor shared the first teaser of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The teaser was well appreciated by the fans, and now they are rooting for the film’s trailer.

Talking about the film, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo features actress Pooja Hegde opposite him in lead. It will be for the second time where one will get to see this pair on big screens together after their 2017 release ‘Duvvada Jaggannadham‘, which went on to become a super-hit.

It will also be for the third time where the actor is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas. The actor-director duo has earlier worked together for Julayi (2012)and Son Of Sathyamurthy (2015), both the film when released were highly appreciated and liked by the audience.

Apart from Allu and Pooja, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo also features Murali Sharma, Tabu and Jayaram in major roles.

The Allu starrer is slated for release in January next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!