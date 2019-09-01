Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer To Now Hit The Screens In Japan

There is no doubt in the fact that Zoya Akhtar is an exceptional director and has made a name for herself in not just Bollywood but across the world where she has delivered some of the best movies in the past and this year was no exception with her path-breaking movie ‘Gully Boy‘. The movie has developed a cult-like following ever since it was released and Zoya Akhtar is on a roll, adding to the list of accolades that she brings to India with international recognitions.

The ace director is now all set to travel to Japan for the theatrical release of ‘Gully Boy‘, adding to her international fame. She will be travelling to Japan on the 3rd of September for ‘Gully Boy’s‘ release. Ever since the movie was launched, it has been creating waves not just in India but also internationally, having been featured at various Film Festivals and now will be released theatrically to the audiences and fans in Japan.

Recently, Zoya Akhtar was nominated to become a member of the Oscar academy of motion picture arts and sciences. Owing to her talent and the progressive projects that she has helmed, Zoya Akhtar is one of the most highly celebrated Directors of her generation, giving us timeless movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche in the entertainment industry and her presence at the Academy is certainly a moment of pride for all.

The director will be back with Made in heaven season two and we cannot wait to witness the magic she brings with her commendable work

