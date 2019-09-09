EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma & Team Chhichhore Has A HILARIOUS Response To Comparisons With Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which released last Friday stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in lead roles and opened up to rave reviews from both the critics as well as the audiences. However, before the release of the movie, there were some comparisons with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots but the star cast has a savage response to those comparisons!

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, the team was asked to react on the viewers’ comments received on the trailer of the movie. One of the comments read, “2 minutes of silence for the ones comparing it to 3 Idiots and SOTY,” to this, the team had a hilarious response, and honestly it couldn’t get any better!

Check out the exclusive video below:



Meanwhile, Tushar Pandey who’s essaying the role of ‘Mummy’ in the movie added, “I think very importantly, it is very clear that the movie is way beyond the trailer and the reactions that people are giving to it. As Nitesh Sir has told before, ‘The narrative of Chhichhore is so different that may be it’s the first time that something like this is being attempted’. The comparisons are coming in because the theme revolves around college life and a very good example of it is the DNA of a human being which varies from person to person. Similarly, comparisons will come because there are iconic movies like 3 idiots but when people will see the film, they will realize how different, and innovative, and new it is.”

To this, Shraddha Kapoor said, “We totally agree with what Tushar just said.”

Chhichhore along with Sushant, Shraddha and Varun, also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, amongst others.