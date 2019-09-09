Sushant Singh Rajput Will Reveal His Relationship Status But Only On THIS Condition!

A lot has been spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, as the duo has often been spotted during their outings. While neither of them has confirmed nor denied their relationship, the industry grapevine is abuzz that the couple will soon tie the knot.

Now in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, the Kedarnath actor was asked if he is single and Sushant’s reply is simply the wittiest ever. The actor said, “I have studied in an engineering college and yet I became a hero. It is not sheer luck, I must have planned a lot about it all. So the secret behind all this is that I will take a lot of money for answering truly a personal question like this. It will take a kaand (huge/big) magazine and a lot of money; I need to at least feature on the cover, apart from the money before I tell the truth whether or not I am single.”

Sushant whose basking in the positive comments for his latest release Chhichhore, was earlier in a long-standing relationship with TV actress Ankita Lokhande, with whom he shared a successful TV career as well before making the transition to the big screen.

The duo called their relationship off in 2016 and seem to have moved on happily in their respective love lives!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!