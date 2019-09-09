Nora Fatehi New Music Single- Pepeta OUT! Move Over Her Dancing Skills, She’s An Even Better Singer

After releasing a catchy teaser earlier this week, which became an instant hit on the internet and earned rave reviews from her massive fanbase across the globe, the multifaceted Nora Fatehi has finally dropped her hotly-anticipated second international music video – Pepeta, and it’s fire. The vibrant, beachy-club number is certainly going to get you grooving.

Nora has made it a habit of killing it with her performances, and with this up-beat Afro-Latino club number she has shown us that she is a perfect all-rounder. Produced by Nora, this independent single not only shows her in a brand-new avatar with Pink hair, but her sexy voice takes the track to an all new high. While Nora had earlier lent her vocals for her debut single — the Arabic version of Dilbar, interestingly this is the first time that the talented lass is singing in English.

The catchy song, which is a groovy mix of Afro and Latino music has been Nora’s dream project and is loaded with talents from across the globe. Pepeta is helmed by Moroccan director – Abderrafia El Abdioui, who has earlier collaborated with Nora for the Arabic version of Dilbar. The music is composed by S2Kizzy and Tizaf Mochine, and the lively number is sung by the talented Nora and renowned Afro singer Rayvanny. Now this what we call truly Global!

Speaking about the new music video, Nora who is currently basking in rave reviews for her performances in Batla House and the music single ‘Pachtaoge’, said, “Pepeta has been my dream project and I have worked hard for six months on it. This is the first time anyone from Bollywood has collaborated with an Afro artist. I was overwhelmed with the kind of reaction I received just for the teaser of Pepeta, now I am only hoping that the track lives up to everyone’s expectations.”

Well, all we can say is that it certainly has. Noriana you are slaying once again and how!

On the film front, Nora, who is also emerging as a promising actress, after her stellar performance in Batla House will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D.

