Post Break Up With Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Moves In With Kaitlynn Carter?

After getting separated from actor Liam Hemsworth, singer Miley Cyrus’ closeness with blogger Kaitlynn Carter has spawned a lot of rumours.

There were reports of Miley and Kaitlynn dating each other, and latest buzz is that both of them have moved in together in the Hidden Hills area in Los Angeles since last week, reports “hollywoodlife.com”.

“You never spot one without the other at the home. The couple was seen moving into a home last week in the same gated community as the Kardashians, The Weekend and Drake who they now live very close to,” a source told the portal.

They have not confirmed that they’re dating, but have consistently seen spending time with each other.

Miley and Liam announced their separation on August 10 this year. The news came hours before photographs surfaced of the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker making out with Kaitlynn in Italy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!