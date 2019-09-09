Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson don’t believe in secret romance and like to flaunt their love publicly. After keeping the things under wraps for a long time, the couple decided to come out in open earlier in summer and since then they haven’t held back.

Cara & Ashley attended US Open Finals recently but they couldn’t keep the attention away from each other. Pictures of the couple kissing and hugging each other during the match are going viral on social media and we must say it’s the hottest thing you will see today.

Have a look-

Talking about the relationship with Ashley, Cara told Elle UK recently, “…It’s sacred. I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different,” she explained. Trending Post Break Up With Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Moves In With Kaitlynn Carter?



Here’s Why Akshay Kumar Is Heart Broken Due To Paparazzi!



She further added, “We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!