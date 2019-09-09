Here’s Why Akshay Kumar Is Heart Broken Due To Paparazzi!

More often than not star kids face criticism and nasty comments and are under constant scrutiny by social media. And now Akshay Kumar has said he gets heartbroken when his children refuse to step out of home for a movie or dinner outing owing to the constant media scrutiny and the hounding paparazzi.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bollywood’s Khiladi lashed out at the trolls saying it is not easy for star kids to deal with the constant pressure. Akshay said, “I feel trash-talking anyone under 21 should be illegal. It’s sad that technology is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock and humiliate others. As parents, we teach our kids to be thick-skinned and pity those who have the time to hurt others. Star kids have enough pressure in life; the world doesn’t need to increase it by trolling innocent children.”

He further revealed, “It breaks my heart to hear my daughter say she doesn’t want to go out for family dinners because there will be paparazzi, and she hates the flashing lights. Or Aarav not wanting to come for a movie since he’s just finished training and doesn’t want to deal with people saying he looks tired or sweaty, on Instagram and I really don’t blame them. Us as stars may have signed up for this but until our kids decide to be in any form of the limelight after college years, then I don’t think they should be publicly followed or scrutinised, out of safety for them physically and mentally. Again, that’s my opinion and like I teach my kids, it’s your choice whether or not you choose to be offended by what others say.”

Well, we certainly do agree with the Kesari actor, who has an impressive lineup of films waiting for releases such as Good News, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Housefull 4, Prithviraj Chauhan and Laxxmi Bomb!

