Richa Chadha Is Not Going To Tie knot With Ali Fazal Anytime Soon & The Reason Is Legit

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most sought after B-Town couples. From their social media PDA to their cute outings, the lovebirds never forget to show how much they love each other. The two shared the screen for the first time Fukrey in 2013 and years later in 2017 revealed that the two were dating each other. Its been two years since the couple made it official by walking the red carpet of 74th Venice Film Festival together and their love has just grown stronger.

Recently, during a media interaction, Richa opened up about her relationship with Ali and her plans for taking the plunge and getting married. She revealed that she is in no hurry to get hitched. She said the most consequential reason why they are not considering getting hitched is because both of them are busy with their work.

She was quoted saying, “Planning our marriage will require a production team. Ali will have to bring in his team and I will have to rope in mine because we’re both busy and at times, not even in the same time-zone. These days, he barely gets five days in a month to himself. It’s not like we are afraid to commit, but we have not had the time to even meet each other properly.”

Section 375 actress further said, “For example, I have met him only for two days each in July and August. Sometimes, even travelling from Andheri to Bandra seems like a long-distance commute. Ali arrives in the city late at night, and I usually have an early morning shift, so we just video chat with each other. How do we plan marriage in such a situation?”

Richa even spoke about her equation with her boyfriend, Ali, and said that he is her best friend. “Whenever we are together, we indulge in a lot of fun activities — cooking, watching movies, working out and generally chilling.”

Workwise, Richa will be seen in T-Series’ Section 375 starring Akshaye Khanna. The film hits the theatres on September 13. As for Ali, he will be seen in Prassthanam starring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. Prassthanam will release on September 20.

