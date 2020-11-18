A lot of people have grown up watching a cartoon where a cat and mouse constantly fight and are yet good friends. Yes, we are talking about Tom & Jerry. It is one of the most loved animated kids show that is airing since February 10, 1940. To take all of us on the nostalgia trip, Warner Bros is all set to release a new movie.

If you are a hardcore Tom & Jerry fan, we are sure you have seen several movies on them. However, the upcoming saga is entirely different. The Tom and his frenemy Jerry are the same. However, the movie features real humans in their world this time.

Tom & Jerry The Movie trailer starts the duo being good friends who get separated. In the background, Bruno Mars’ Count on Me starts playing. However, Jerry being the notorious fellow, makes sure to trouble Tom for the one last time. But that isn’t really their last time together. After a long time, our favourite cartoon characters land up in a luxurious hotel amid humans.

That’s what the cat and mouse chase begins. The trailer description of Tom & Jerry The Movie trailer reads, “One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.”

The movie stars Michael Peña, Chloë Grace Moretz and Rob Delaney. Kevin Costello has written this saga that is full of nostalgia and fun.

Check out the trailer below:

Produced by Warner Bros Pictures and presented by Warner Animation Group, this movie will hit the screens in 2021.

Did you like the trailer? Do let us know your views on it in the comments section below.

