Tera Baap Aaya From Commando 3 Is Out! Vidyut Jammwal’s Super Cool Warning Is Unmissable

Seeing Vidyut Jammwal in an action film is always a treat and when it comes to the Commando franchise then the fans are all the more excited. The actor is coming back with Commando 3 alongside Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah and has left the fans impressed with its trailer. Now he is all set to impress you with the first song of the film titled Tera Baap Aaya.

The song features Vidyut is a super cool avatar. He can be seen giving a warning to all his enemies in style. The song is a hip song by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and is composed by Vikram Montrose. The two have also penned down the lyrics of this powerful song.

The songs begins with Vidyut Jammwal and his team prepping and collecting ammunition for their next mission. A few shots of Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah also add the drama to the song. The visuals in the song are quite compelling and very subtly give you a gist of what the film will be all about. There are car chase sequences, explosions and fights in the song but what steals the show is a suave Jammwal donning a rapper’s jacket and humming the track with full swag.

Talking about the preparation for the film, Jammwal spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu, for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up.”

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the high-octane action drama is scheduled to release on 29 November.

