Superwoman Introduces Her Show ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ By Spitting Some Rhymes

Youtube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman turned host for Hollywood’s infamous Late Night show and became the first woman of colour to get her own talk show. While this is a grand moment for her and her fans, she made sure that her entry on the show is bang on as well. The first episode of her show titled A Little Late With Lilly Singh aired on Monday 16 September in the United States and people are already raving about how good it looks. Lilly chose to rap as she introduced her show and we have to say that we are totally impressed.

The intro starts with Lily entering a meeting room full of white men who give her various suggestions as to what she can do on the show. Lilly declines all the suggestions and says that she wants to do something she likes and believes in. While she is busy in the discussion, a phone rings and Lilly begins to rap. She takes a case of the many white anchors on the Late Night Show and talks about how she believes in equality. Check out the video right here:

Lilly shared the video on her social media as well and captioned the post as, “There is no other way I would want to introduce my new show to the world than this rap anthem cold open. I hope this does a good job in explaining to you the type of host I strive to be. Written by me, with love. Let the ride begin. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO. LINK IN MY BIO BOO.”

Being one of the first women of colour to be a late-night host on primetime American television, Lilly wants to make sure her show is comprehensive and spreads positivity. In the show, Lilly will be seen conducting in-studio interviews along with pre-taped comedy sketches and other signature elements. During her premiere, Rainn Wilson made a surprise appearance while fellow South Asian Mindy Kaling arrived as her first interview.

