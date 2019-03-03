Shades Of Saaho Chapter 2: It’s Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday But We Have Got This Action-Packed Gift! MUST WATCH

Shades Of Saaho Chapter 2: On account of Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday, the makers of Saaho dropped in the chapter 2 of Shades of Saaho as a treat for the leading lady.

The 1.02 minutes video chronicles the most fascinating action sequences which begins with guns blazing all over.

The video reveals birthday girl, Shraddha Kapoor’s action packed avatar and Pan-India superstar Prabhas’, uber-stylish look which gives a preview of the high octane action, where the Saaho team shot for one of industry’s most expensive, multi-crore action sequences.

Sharing the video, makers tweeted captioning, “Wishing the leading lady of #Saaho @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday! Here’s presenting Chapter 2 of #ShadesOfSaaho showcasing guns and goons! #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries #ShadesOfSaaho2”.

Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles, Saaho will also have an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Prabhas’s next big outing Saaho is a high octane action thriller, trilingual film, the shoot for which is currently under progress. A UV Creations production and presented by Tseries, ‘Saaho‘ is produced by Vamsi, Pramod, Vikram and directed by Sujeeth.

The film is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists.

You can expect the director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and celebrated production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.

