Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Completes A Glorious Run Of 50 Days; Joins The League Of 3 Idiots & Badhaai Ho!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Uri: The Surgical Strike completed its glorious theatrical run of 50 days on Friday with a constant hold at the box office. The movie started the year 2019 with a bang and gifted an All Time Blockbuster to Bollywood in the first quarter itself. Not only for Vicky Kaushal, but the movie turned out to be a record breaker of all sorts for those associated.

Keeping the josh high on its day 50th day, Uri: The Surgical Strike added another 0.40 crores* to take its grand total to 237.76 crores* nett and 280.56 crores* gross in India. Considering the overseas collections of 48 crores gross, the Aditya Dhar directorial has accumulated a mammoth sum of 328.56 crores* gross. As for now the lifetime collections of Bang Bang (340 crores), are out of sight.

Apart from its box office collections, Uri has achieved a mighty feat of bringing in considerable footfalls even on its 50th day, which is rare due to the rise of piracy and social media trolling. The movie has now joined the league of movies like 3 Idiots and the recent being Badhaai Ho, to enjoy one of the best word-of-mouth amongst Bollywood releases.

Also, the milestone like no other film, Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first ever film to cross 2 crores on its fifth Friday.

The movie received an immense appreciation from all quarters from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audience and the members of Bollywood.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutant Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019 and running successfully till now.

