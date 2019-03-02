Sonchiriya Box Office Day 1: Has A Way Below Expectations Opening!

Sonchiriya Box Office Day 1: It was expected that despite minimum buzz around the film, Sonchiriya would at least bring in 3 crore on its first day. After all, it has Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead with Manoj Bajpayee bringing in good face value as well. Also, Abhishek Chaubey’s last release Udta Punjab had managed to be a decent success.

However, what transpired at the Box Office was really disappointing as barely 1 crore* came in. That is really poor as today even a non-starcast film manages some kind of numbers if given a decent release like this and Sonchiriya didn’t even manage that. It would be interesting to see if there would be any major growth over the weekend though it looks difficult given the niche theme and treatment.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Bhumi had said, “The expectations are extremely high. Abhishek Chaubey is one of the finest directors we have in the country and he has brought about such a beautiful and power-packed crew together.”

“It was very liberating for me to be a part of this film as it’s a beautiful story of what the society can do to human life and how they come victorious out of it. There’s a great reflection on what is happening in the country.

“It’s hard-hitting but at the same time it’s very relevant and important. I think it has some really great performance and a lot of craft. I am very proud of this film and it’s a privilege to be a part of it,” added the actress.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!