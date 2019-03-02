Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Teaser: ‘Re-Introduced’ Radhika Madan Has A Savage Reply For The Star Kids & NEPOTISM!

Two words that can torment any actress from a non – Bollywood background are – you guessed it, Patriarchy and Nepotism!

But why is Radhika Madan, who literally lit up the screen like a Pataakha with her debut, doing in a film titled ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. If that wasn’t enough, the film is a ticking ‘N’ bomb, since it marks the debut of the quintessential hero material star kid, Abhimanyu Dassani!

So, while you scratch your head trying to figure out what the ‘Girl’ is doing in the story of this ‘Mard’, watch this teaser to find out who kicks ass, and who feels the real pain!

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been produced by RSVP Movies, Directed by Vasan Bala and is scheduled to release on 21st March.

